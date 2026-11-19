Spider-Man Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton had "one meeting" with Marvel about Spider-Man: Homecoming but it "didn't go anywhere."
“Yeah, I had one meeting on Spider-Man: Homecoming. They were meeting a bunch of directors at that time I went in and met with producer Jeremy Latcham," Cretton revealed to Empire. "And it was a conversation that didn't go anywhere because I didn't really have a pitch. But that was my only interaction until I went in to seriously pitch for Shang-Chi.”
Cretton, of course, directed Shang-Chi before Brand New Day, sandwiching a stint as co-creator on the beloved Wonder Man series earlier this year. He was also once lined up to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.
The director has been praised for his superhero action scenes – something that should stand him in good stead before he takes on Naruto on the big screen.
Brand New Day is returning to cinemas on December 4 for an extended cut which features never before seen scenes and extra "surprises." Then, Avengers: Doomsday gets set to blow us all away from December 16 in the UK and December 18 in the US.
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I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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