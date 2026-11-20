GTA 6's Mandy is probably someone most of you already know if you've played the game for a few hours or have been within 10 feet of the internet the past few days. I say this because such a ruckus has been kicked up that even former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé has taken notice. Gang, have we stayed too far from god's light?
The answer is yes, but I continue. To catch you up, some of GTA 6's early game in chapter 1 sees Jason doing the rounds to run some errands for those closest to him. Part of that involves getting rent from people who aren't paying Brian on time. One of those people is Mandy.
When you go around to visit her, she says the rent will only be paid when her sink is fixed. So, being the fixer you are, you do just that. And then it gets weird. What does Jason find in Mandy's sink in GTA 6? A severed finger, of course. And what does Jason see when he looks up to ask what that's all about? Mandy in a bikini that can only be described as several sizes too small. Regardless, while her attempts to seduce Jason didn't work, it certainly did on the internet.
I know this brief scene has had an impact on many of you – one, because I can see that the internet and trend data sent to me by our audience team have yet to neglect her name. But also, even Reggie Fils-Aimé is noticing it.
Over on the ol' global town square, former Nintendo marketing lead Krysta Yang asks if GTA 6 is "adult Animal Crossing?" I mean, kind of. You can very much play it as a life sim and do bits and bobs like fix up your house and run errands. In response, Fils-Aimé quickly emphasizes the adult part, asking, "If so, where's Mandy?"
He's certainly not the first person to ask that question this week, that's for sure.
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I joined GamesRadar+ in May 2022 following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When I'm not running the news team on the games side, you'll find me putting News Editor duties to one side to play the hottest JRPG of 20 years ago or pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new cloak – the more colourful, the better.
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