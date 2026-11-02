Dark Souls 2 and 3 servers went offline because of "security vulnerabilities," and FromSoftware still won't say when they'll be back

If you were hoping to do some invading and such in Dark Souls 2 or 3 over the weekend, you would've seen that those features are currently disabled. Servers have been shut down for both games, but fear not; it's a temporary measure to fix some issues on FromSoftware's end, though a return date hasn't been set.
Online features for both installments of the Dark Souls series suddenly went down on Friday, October 30, after a brief warning per FromSoftware. At the time, the only explanation was that an issue had been discovered, and no timeline was given for when they'd be back up.
Fast forward now to Monday, November 2, and there's been a small update. Servers on Dark Souls 2 and 3 "have been temporarily suspended for all platforms due to identified security vulnerabilities," reads the post. "We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. Thank you for your patience and understanding."
It's clarified that this includes every platform, and it means the games can't be played in online mode whatsoever. Offline is still completely fine.
This might be frustrating for some Dark Souls 2 players in particular, because that game went offline during the week for what appeared to be routine maintenance. It only came back on October 28 before going down again.
That's an annoying coincidence if that's been your entry of choice for trolling others or helping weaker players out. Without an explanation it's hard to say what's actually going on, but hopefully there hasn't been any kind of actual cyber-attack and the devs are simply fixing up the existing patchwork to be more robust.
These games have been out for over a decade, they need to be kept up to date. Thankfully, Form is doing that, you might just need to head back to Firelink Shrine for a minute before getting to play them again.
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Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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