The best gaming tech we reviewed in October 2026

The Fall months are now rolling in, but thankfully we've got more than a few ideas for how you could spend your time hunkering down. This month we've had headsets, controllers, handhelds, keyboards, and mini PCs on the test bench, but only the cream of the crop deserve their stars.
From the Evercade Nexus taking on the best retro handhelds with its own 4.5-star review score, to the cheaper Corsair Skiff 100 Plus showing the best gaming keyboards what a budget membrane deck can do these days, there's plenty to celebrate from this month's release roster. Of course, the Steam Frame took most of our time this month, looking to challenge the best VR headsets with its convenience and comfort.
Those gearing up for GTA 6 will be interested in the noise-cancellation of the new Razer Barracuda V2 Pro, while Zelda fans might be more excited by the CRKD Nitro Deck 2 joining some of the best Nintendo Switch 2 controllers on the market.
This month's heavy hitters are all below, but you can look back on the year's top tech with the full GamesRadar+ Hardware digest as well.
Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector.
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