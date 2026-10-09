The Corsair Vanguard Air 99 Wireless is super silent, but some persistent issues might be too large to overlook

The Corsair Vanguard 99 Air lets itself down in reliability and consistency. With a starting price putting it in direct competition with far better keyboards, this one's best left until discounts start hitting. If you're after a silent low profile device, aim for a $100 - $150 sales price here.
It's not so bad, I thought. What could it cost? $150? $170? Nope.
The Corsair Vanguard 99 Air is a wireless optical mechanical keyboard with a nicely quiet low profile typing experience, but a key piece of software that I couldn't get working. And it costs $259.99.
That's the price of some of the best gaming keyboards on the market, decks tuned with high-end typing experiences, feature-full magnetic switches, or luxury build materials. It can't be the price of the low-profile clackers I've had on (and off) my desk for the last few months.
Corsair has been flying high with recent releases like the Vanguard Pro 96 and Galleon 100 SD shooting to the top of my recommendation lists. The Corsair Vanguard 99 Air may serve you well if you're after a low profile option with silent keystrokes, but it's going to be difficult to fully get behind in 2026.
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Key Specs
Price
$259.99 / £239.99
Type
Optical-mechanical
Connection
2.4GHz / Bluetooth / wired
Size
99%
Switches
Corsair OPX Low-Profile
Keycaps
PBT
Media keys
Dedicated dial
Wrist rest
None
USB passthrough
None
What I like about the Corsair Vanguard 99 Air Wireless
Compact 99% layout
Squished gaming keyboard layouts are becoming far more popular as folk push toward more compect designs while still keeping their number pads intact. That's certainly a trend I can get behind, especially with the Vanguard Air 99's additional strip of macro keys running down the right hand side as well.
It's a little longer than a 96% offering, and still suffers slightly from the squished arrow keys in the Corsair Vanguard Pro 96, but ultimately you're getting everything you need here without having to load a behemoth onto your desk.
Slick design
From the semi-transparent accent keys to its subtle RGB lighting, the Corsair Vanguard Air 99 gets a lot right with it aesthetic. Even the slightly rounded keycaps offer a nicely comfortable landing spot with just the right amount of visual interest to keep the board looking slick on a desk.
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That extends through to the typing experience as well. These are notably quiet clackers, but it's impossible not to be impressed with the sound dampening underneath as well. Every keystroke feels cushioned but sounds it as well. Rather than the echoes, pings, and thocks of a chunkier mechanical deck, all I can hear is the tippity taps of particularly light optical clackers.
Good key travel
Once thing that generally puts me off about low profile keyboards is their lack of, to put it obviously, depth. I know I know, a low profile deck is all about light touches, speed, and soft pressure, but I prefer a tactility that few slimline decks can accomplish.
Corsair has nailed it here, with a suitably satisfying feel to each keystroke that manages to keep everyday typing and gaming rich and interesting while still keeping that silent low profile DNA.
Meaningful screen updates
Since the launch of the Corsair Vanguard Pro 96 and its pretty boring display / glorified digital photo frame, Corsair has added more screen options to its iCue-supported devices. Now that the Vanguard Air 99 is among them, you've got a good supply of options to keep tucked away in that top right corner. Media information, FPS, weather, and calendar displays are all available... as well as your photos.
What to consider
Some typing... quirks
Unfortunately, the first major problem I encountered with the Corsair Vanguard Air 99 was its chatter, and it was a problem that presented itself almost immediately. Multiple inputs are regularly detect off a single keystroke and it's pretty frequent.
This was ultimately solved with a later firmware update on a new unit, but it should be known that the original device I received suffered pretty heavily.
Concerning Stream Deck functionality
Finally, we get to one of the most frustrating parts of the Corsair Vanguard Air 99 experience. Those seven macro keys lined up along the right side of the deck are designed to work with the brand's Stream Deck software for a greater degree of flexibility in your extra controls. The key word there being 'designed' to.
In reality, I couldn't get the Stream Deck software to recognize the keyboard once, no matter how it was connected, how up to date both the keyboard and software were, and even with a completely fresh second unit at my disposal. Corsair supplied me with a brand new retail device after I got in touch around this issue, but unfortunately it was never resolved in my testing.
Should you buy the Corsair Vanguard Air 99?
I wouldn't recommend the Corsair Vanguard Air 99 to anyone initially drawn in by the promise of that Stream Deck integration and, considering the price point, I'd be wary recommending it to those just looking for a low profile keyboard. It feels solid in the hands, but with early chattering and this level of software volatility, it's difficult to call the Air 99 a reliable piece of kit.
If you're after a silent-as-possible low profile keyboard and don't mind potentially missing out on one of the advertised features, there's still a nicely designed deck to be found here. Smooth typists and light-handed players will be delighted with the overall build and feel and that boosted screen works a lot harder than previous iterations as well. Ultimately, though, this isn't an easy recommendation to make - especially at this price point.
You're spending less and getting magnetic switches under the hood here. If you're not set on a wireless low profile number, Corsair's full Vanguard offering is the way to go.
How I tested the Corsair Vanguard Air 99
I've had the Corsair Vanguard Air 99 on my desk for a total of four weeks (and in my possession for a few months). That's because I spent two weeks putting the deck through all my usual speed, durability, and typing tests before trading my device out for a new one following chatter and connectivity issues. With a fresh unit in hand, I tested for a further two weeks afterwards.
I primarily tested across Apex Legends and CS2, with additional gameplay in Planet Coaster 2, Doom: The Dark Ages, and Farming Simulator 25, while using the keyboard for everyday productivity at the same time. For more information on how we test gaming keyboards, check out the full GamesRadar+ Hardware Policy.
Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector.
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