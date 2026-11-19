The Geekom A5 2027 won't replace a Steam Machine, but it's not designed to. This is an efficiency-focused productivity cube designed to see you through more casual workflows without breaking a sweat or pulling too much power. That means it won't zipping through Cyberpunk, but its handling of lighter indie and retro titles is still impressive.
Reasons to buy
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Lightweight and low price
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Premium build and feel
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Upgradeable RAM and SSD via easily accessible bays
The Geekom A5 2027 doesn't want to be the answer to your Steam Machine woes. I've been road testing the mini PC with a gaming mindset but, in truth, this is productivity focused device that just so happens to handle indie and retro titles particularly well.
With current PC prices ravaging the industry, and no signs of those inflated rates slowing down, anyone on the hunt for a day to day productivity machine will be keen to double up on their purchase. With prices sitting well below the rest of the PC gaming market ($549 / £469 for the configuration on my desk), the Geekom A5 2027 has an interesting proposition for those with an indie-focused Steam library.
The latest in a line of budget-friendly mini PCs, the 2027-monikered device refreshes its chip with an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U, while also offering expandable memory and storage. That's all wrapped up in a compact, sturdy brick of a chassis with plenty of ports for all your day to day connections.
3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 1x USB 2.0 Type-A, 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x 3.5mm audio, 1x 2.5G RJ45, 1x SD card reader
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6
Dimensions
117 x 112 x 49.2mm
Design
The good thing about mini PCs is it's pretty difficult to make one that looks cheap. There are so few materials compared to the best gaming PCs on the market, higher quality builds are far more accessible at lower prices.
The Geekom A5 2027 falls into the same aesthetic step as its counterparts across the market, as well as its predecessors. This is a compact silver block with a tiny footprint on the desk. There's an extra air of luxury in those shiny metallic accents running around the perimeter, though, with a sturdy slightly mottled silver in the main casing.
Heat is mostly dispensed through vents to the rear, sitting above a set of fully labelled ports, with intake grills lining each side of the device. The bottom panel plays host to four user-removable screws, providing access to upgradeable SSD and memory bays with handy orientation information stamped into the plastic. Four rubberized feet house these screws, keeping the PC firmly in place on the desk.
Those after a mini PC for its portability will also be glad to see the tiny power adapter included. This power block is dwarfed by the units I often have to wrangle when testing the best gaming laptops, and makes for lightweight, easy backpack transport.
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Features
Geekom has outfitted the A5 2027 Edition with AMD's Ryzen 7 7730U chipset, alongside a cheaper Ryzen 5 7430U option. Configurations keep things conservative, with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSDs dominating most listings (some are available with 256GB or 1TB SSD sticks).
That processor tells us a lot about what Geekom wants you to be doing with its mini PC, though. The Ryzen 7 5825U refresh includes an integrated GPU, but it's not the Radeon 780M you'll find in a lot of gaming-focused mini PCs.
This is an octacore chip with 16 threads for lightweight but efficient processing, relying on a TDP of just 15W. Its use in slimline laptops over the years has given it plenty of time in the sun, but packaging it into a 2027-branded mini PC means Geekom is pitching its latest iteration as a power-efficient everyday productivity machine.
This isn't a rig designed to take on your Steam library, but it can certainly give lighter titles a go.
Using slower DDR4 RAM is going to take some of the sheen off if you're running more demanding workloads, though it is upgradeable to 64GB with a handy socketed design. That generational step down from DDR5 to DDR4 isn't going to be felt too keenly by most casual everyday uses, though. Under the hood, you'll also find space for two swappable NVMe SSDs, as well as a miniature SATA.
Ports remain plentiful as well. The front houses two USB-As with a 3.5mm audio out for easy access, all lined up in step with that glowing power button. The left panel holds that full-sized SD card reader. Two additional USB-As are at the rear, alongside two USB-Cs, two HDMI 2.0, an RJ45 and the power connection.
That's enough for a good selection of accessories, though I was a little frustrated that the two rear USB-A ports are aligned a little too close together. Chunkier cable connections struggle to sit on top of each other here, effectively rendering one of those ports redundant.
This is a cheaper iteration so there's no USB4 standard on the USB-Cs.
Performance
The Geekom A5 2027 Edition has been designed to confidently deliver seamless day to day productivity without breaking the bank, and this is where it excels. My workflow typically requires far too many Chrome tabs, separated in a splitscreen window, with image editing software and Spotify running in the background. The A5 barely broke a sweat.
Curiosity got the better of me when it came to testing the Geekom A5 2027's gaming performance, though. This is in no way a machine Geekom expects you to buy for its raw power, so my Cyberpunk 2077 tests are to be taken as an indication of upper limits rather than a condemnation of the product itself. Starting things off a little easier, though, I was glad to see those internals keeping up with lighter indie games particularly well.
I could have been playing on a far more expensive machine when I booted up Stardew Valley and Islanders. Both titles ran smoothly, with no jagged edges, obviously dropped frames, or stutters - even when wildly panning around my poorly planned civilizations in the latter. Low-weight indies are this machine's bread and butter - if that's all you play, there's no reason to spend above the Geekom's price tag.
More demanding games are runnable but not entirely enjoyable.
Shadow of the Tomb Raider represents the mid-size titles that might have been in your Steam library for the last five to ten years. Games that don't stress too many GPUs in this day and age, but still represent a sizeable jump from lightweight indie titles.
To stay above 30fps here, we have to drop things down to their lowest possible settings - at 720p resolution. That's the point where Tomb Raider feels smooth enough to relax into, rather than constantly watching for dips, though there's a sizeable amount of visual sacrifice to be made at these settings. Still, it's playable and considering current PC prices I'll still take that as a win from a machine not typically designed for such outings.
Then I switched over to Cyberpunk, for science purposes.
To stay comfortably above at 30fps threshold for a lighter machine, the Geekom A5 2027 edition needs to be running on Low settings at 720p with frame generation on. Again, tests prove it runs - but it's going to be spicy.
CPU tests show what we expect from this older efficiency-focused chipset. The AMD Ryzen 7 7730U falls behind the faster, flashier AMD AI 9 HX 470 inside the Geekom A9 Max's 16,993 multi-core score and 2,740 single-core score. That's a machine that costs three times the A5's price, though.
The story's much the same in 3D Mark. The Geekom A5 2027 didn't expect to be put through these benchmarks as a budget-minded productivity-focused device, but for the sake of comparison across the price range, here's how it fared.
Should you buy the Geekom A5 2027?
The Geekom A5 2027 is perfectly suited to those looking for a lightweight everyday computing brick that can keep the party going with lighter indie titles after work. The mini PC's focus on cooling and efficiency makes for a sustainable performance across less demanding tasks that makes it ideal for those smaller entries in your Steam library and emulation alike.
If you're just looking for an indie runner, and have no need for a full Windows PC attached to it, the price gets a little squeakier. While it's nice having that full Windows compatibility to back you up, especially if you're looking to build a retro library, those just looking to play the indies they like may fare better with a console.
Still, for day to day workflow with room for upgradeability and nicely quiet operation, this is an easy recommendation.
How I tested the Geekom A5 2027 Edition
I used the Geekom A5 2027 Edition as my daily driver for work across two weeks, while using it for all my indie gaming during the same period. The A5 was put through its paces in Stardew Valley and Islanders, while also being specifically benchmarked across Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Cyberpunk 2077, 3D Mark's Time Spy, Fire Strike and Steel Nomad Lite, and Geekbench 7. For more information on how we make our recommendations, check out the full GamesRadar+ Hardware Policy.
Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector.
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