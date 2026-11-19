In a time when everything feels more expensive than ever, Lego Black Friday deals are unmissable if you want to pick up sets for as little as possible. I've been covering both the sale and toy bricks for a long time, and typically find that it's the best opportunity you'll get all year. That extends to both collector sets and playsets, by the way; everything is included in the savings-geddon of November.
Even though we're still a week away from the full sale, a lot of discounts are already in place as 'early' Lego Black Friday deals. Plus, there are some downright good discounts flying around as is. With that in mind, I'm here to bring you as many offers as I humanly can while the sale gets underway ahead of next week.
While there's plenty going on in the US, the UK is particularly well off; in my experience, it tends to get some of the best Black Friday Lego deals in terms of bang for buck. Sets regularly hit record low prices, and you can usually get some really great discounts across a variety of ranges and budgets – be they stocking stuffers or the best Lego sets overall.
Curated by
Curated by
Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin has been writing about Lego on GamesRadar+ for around eight years, but he's been a fan since he was first able to click bricks together as a kid in the 1990s. He's usually got a few projects on the go, and is currently putting together the Star Trek Enterprise Bridge set.
Feeling festive? If not, putting this kit together will make you feel that way pretty quick. While my price comparison software is saying that isn't a record low price (we did see a very brief dip to $28 last week), that's incredibly rare and seems to be a random one-off. Because this model now has a 'Black Friday deal' badge, I doubt we'll see anything better for the time being.
We've got another record low price on our hands, this time for a really sweet multi-build set that can become a fox, squirrel, or owl. It has the all-important Black Friday deal badge too, which means it shouldn't drop any further in price.
It's not the biggest price cut, but the fact that it's so darn affordable makes this a very good Lego Black Friday deal if you're tracking down gifts for a younger loved one who adores Bluey. It's never been cheaper, and has a Black Friday badge so is unlikely to drop in price any further.
Of all the Lego figures to drop in 2026, this is one of the best - we had a good time with it in our Lego Shrek, Donkey, & Puss in Boots review. The set has never been cheaper than it is now, and considering it only came out a few months ago, that's noteworthy.
Record low price? Roger roger. This kit based on Phantom Menace doesn't ever really go below $120 (with only a couple of exceptions), so seeing it hit $84 is noteworthy. If you wanted an ode to the prequels, now's your chance.
This delightful little set perfectly recreates the iconic DeLorean from Back to the Future, and now it's verging into impulse-purchase territory. There's a bigger version, but it's nowhere near as affordable as this... and this one still looks amazing. Plus, it's never been cheaper than it is now.
If you're hoping to get into the Christmas spirit but also love Star Wars, I've got good news - this absolutely magnificent set has hit a record low price. It's such a fun idea and adds a little festive flair to any setup.
OK, this is a big deal both figuratively and literally. So far as I can tell, this is a record low price and we've never seen anything better on the set since it launched in October 2026 - AKA just a month ago. It's by far the standout of the Poke-range thanks to a Polly Pocket style design that opens up to reveal a scene, so I suspect this is gonna be very popular.
One of the biggest and hottest new sets of the year just got its first ever discount, and from what I can tell, it won't go any lower for Black Friday - it's got a Black Friday badge, meaning that price should stay the same across the sale.
The Enterprise beams in with a massive discount in the UK
Lego made waves back when it announced that it was partnering with Star Trek for new sets, and the first one was suitably awesome; an intricate display version of The Next Generation's Enterprise D. As we mentioned in our Lego U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D review, it's a challenging but deeply rewarding build that looks incredible once finished.
While the kit isn't on offer yet in the US, it's currently sitting on a £50 price cut across the pond at Amazon UK. By my reckoning, that puts it at a pound or so away from a record low price. In other words, now's a good time to jump to warp/checkout; as the model has a Black Friday deal label on it, I doubt we'll see a better reduction.
The Force gets festive with this offer
Lego makes some fantastic Holiday season sets, from Santa-themed decorations to a Christmas village it builds upon each year. However, I'm not sure any captured my attention quite like the Gingerbread AT-AT Walker.
A towering edifice of sugar, spice, and everything nice, this kit is designed to look like a Star Wars AT-AT from Empire Strikes Back made from sweet treats. Icing provides a trim, gumdrops adorn it, and candy canes serve as cannons. Even Darth Vader has been remade into a gingerbread man.
In short, it's a delightful idea if you want a bit of fun and Star Wars in your Christmas decs - and you can currently get it for less in this year's Lego Black Friday sale. For US fans, it's 15% off at Amazon. As for UK builders, it's £43.99 at Amazon instead of £55.
Minas Tirith gets its first price cut in the UK
There's no denying that Minas Tirith has been one of the most highly-anticipated releases of the year, and until now it's stubbornly clung to its full price. However, it's enjoying its first ever discount as a part of this year's Lego Black Friday sale in the UK - it's currently £520.99 at Amazon instead of almost £580.
That may not feel like a huge reduction, and at face value, it's not - but the fact that this mega-kit has literally never been discounted before makes it eyebrow raising. Because it's got a Black Friday deal badge slapped on it too, I doubt it'll get any further savings across the sale. That means you should be safe to dive in now, knowing the rug shouldn't be pulled out from under you later.
The deals are pretty great across the board, no matter your region
Even though Black Friday doesn't officially take place next week, the sale has already kicked off with a resounding bang. Plenty of must-have kits are already enjoying huge price cuts across both the US and UK, and many bear 'Black Friday deal' badges that suggest we're looking at proper discounts.
As someone who's been covering both Lego and the sale for many years, I'm genuinely impressed at the spread this early in the game. Plenty of top-tier models have already reached record lows (as demonstrated by the Editor's choice picks above), and unlike usual, the best offers aren't limited to one region. Typically, the UK gets the lion's share of amazing price cuts - and while Britain is still enjoying some particularly good bargains you won't find anywhere else, I'm taken aback at how the US is keeping up this year. Fans in the States will find plenty of legitimately great savings right now, on collector's display models to playsets. This bodes well as the sale continues to pick up steam.
These are the models I hope to see on offer
In terms of the models I'm looking out for, I'm keeping a particularly close eye out for big 2026 releases like the Pokemon range and Donkey Kong Arcade. While very recent launches (such as the new Batman Returns Batmobile) are very unlikely to get a price cut, I'm hopeful that slightly older ones will.
While I suspect discounts on the most headline-grabbing sets (Minas Tirith, say) will be reserved for Black Friday, plenty of the others are already getting reductions. What you want to keep an eye out for are early Black Friday deal badges to guarantee the price across the sale or record low prices. I typically use Camelcamelcamel for this, as it tracks price history on Amazon including averages.
Some Black Friday advice, from someone who's been covering it for years
Want some pointers on what to look out for? Personally, I'll never click through to checkout on a product unless I've specifically looked into its price history. Price comparison sites like Camelcamelcamel are brilliant for this, because they allow you to see historic highs and lows across the product's lifespan at Amazon - and this is usually indicative of other retailers too. You'll see record lows as well as average costs here, so can make a more informed decision as a result.
Speaking of Amazon, beware of the retailer (or those like it) artificially increasing the price of something before the sale. If the cost of an item suddenly skyrockets, that's probably because it's going to get a big discount and the hike is to make any ensuing reduction seem bigger. Don't fall for it, always check price history to ensure you're getting a decent deal!
Hey everyone! I'm locked in to track the best early Lego Black Friday deals ahead of the full sale later next week, and there are plenty of offers to keep us busy. Both the US and UK have some excellent discounts to speak of, from older kits to new 2026 kits.
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