Crimson Desert might have missed out on a Game of the Year nomination at The Game Awards, but it did just take home the big prize – along with seven others – at the Korea Game Awards.
Per Inven Global, in addition to taking home the Grand Prize and the Global Game Award, Crimson Desert won four technical categories: sound, graphics, character design, and planning/scenario. That's in addition to a Best Developer Award and protagonist Kliff's Korean voice actor, Lee Hyun, receiving the Popular Voice Actor award.
According to The Korea Herald, this is a record-breaking sweep for a game at the show. The previous best was six awards for a single game, a feat Lies of P and Lost Ark had both achieved.
Fans will be pleased that Crimson Desert is getting some recognition here, at least – many felt that the open-world behemoth had been snubbed at The Game Awards when nominations were announced earlier this week. In addition to missing out on a Game of the Year nomination, Crimson Desert has been nominated for only one category – Best Community Support.
However, developer Pearl Abyss has shown nothing but gratitude for Crimson Desert's Best Community Support nomination. "This wouldn't have been possible without you, Greymanes," it writes on the official Crimson Desert account. "Thank you for supporting us on this journey, it truly means the world to us."
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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