System Shock 2 is now free on Epic, but thankfully we have far better controllers to play it with these days

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Play a classic game on a new retro controller

Close up of Gulikit Elves 2 Pro leaning against white Sega Saturn next to Sony PVM CRT TV.
(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

The Epic Games Store has been offering two free games per week for a while now, and alongside Korean narrative adventure game Buried Stars, you can currently claim the System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster for absolutely nothing. This is, as the title suggests, a reworked version of the classic RPG which birthed the BioShock franchise, and I've already set it up to download.

One of the upgrades on the System Shock 2 remaster is the introduction of controller support, so if you own a PC controller, you'll have more ways to play. Amazon's Prime Day retro deals are taking a trip down memory lane this week, with 40% off the controller you'd likely have used to play back in the day. I'd swerve hard left on that one, though, there are plenty of the best retro controllers that will give you a far better experience.

At the top is the GuliKit Elves 2 Pro. While it doesn't offer advanced features like 8K polling, customization or modularity, it has all the buttons you'd hope for including face keys and triggers.

You might need to indulge in some key mapping if you want the Elves 2 Pro to work with System Shock 2, but it's designed with a range of compatibility options in mind.

While they're not discounted currently, there are several other retro gaming controllers which we recommend, and you can find some here:

Should you buy a retro gaming controller?

You can play the System Shock 2 remaster without a controller like the GuliKit. If you have a mouse and a keyboard, you're sorted, and will in fact be playing the game as it was originally created (it was PC-only, with no controller support).

But some prefer a controller for gaming, and it is, after all, one of the perks of playing the remastered edition. Reportedly, segments of the tutorial were rewritten to fit with the controller support.

Many praised how well the remaster adapts the original game to work with controllers. so it's well worth picking one up to enjoy the free title.

Most retro controllers are designed around older consoles, as you can probably tell from their design. The GuliKit is more of a jack of all trades though, so it works on PC as well as Switch and phones, and its retro appeal comes more in its design.

Of course, you shouldn't buy a retro controller just for System Shock 2. But if you think you'll use it on more titles — and don't need an advanced one for intensive online gaming — this deal is a great opportunity to buy one.

We're also rounding up all the best retro handhelds and the best retro consoles on the market right now.

Tom Bedford
Tom Bedford
Contributing Writer

Tom Bedford is a contributor who's been writing about tech, gaming and entertainment for over 7 years. He was on the team at TechRadar and WhattoWatch, two of GamesRadar's sister brands, before becoming a freelance writer in late 2025.

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