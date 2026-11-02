Clayface gets a coveted long Hideo Kojima review: "I enjoyed the film"

Hideo Kojima has reviewed Clayface, and it's good news for the DCU horror movie – Kojima liked the film.
"Watched Clayface. I wasn't familiar with the character from DC, but I enjoyed the film. I've always loved the science fiction films of the 1950s and '60s, particularly those about lonely men who gradually transform into something monstrous through scientific experiments, accidents, clinical trials, and the like. Richard Matheson's novel The Shrinking Man (1956), and films such as The Fly (1958) and 4D Man (1959). The facial disfigurement also reminded me of Eyes Without a Face (1959), The Face of Another (1966), and The Skin I Live In (2011).
"As a body horror film, Clayface will undoubtedly be compared to The Fly (1986) and The Substance (2024)," he continued. "But this is the story of a method actor who can become anyone through his performances, only to suffer a disfiguring facial injury and eventually gain the extraordinary ability to physically transform into anyone. Whether you see it as the story of a man who takes his revenge and descends into villainy, or as a tragedy, changes the very face of the film. While I was there, I also picked up a reprint of the original theatrical pamphlet for The Man Who Stole the Sun."
Clayface follows Matt Hagen, a rising star actor who, after a drunken bad decision, is brutally disfigured by a mobster. Experimental treatment gives him his face back, but also gifts him gruesome shapeshifting powers.
A general rule of thumb with Kojima reviews is that, the longer the review, the more positive he feels about the movie. So, that means he's a fan of Clayface (compared to his very short Madame Web review, anyway…)
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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