Hideo Kojima was once pitched a Metal Gear Solid anime, but laughed it out of the room

However, the news has made fans think back to when the developer rejected a pitch for a Metal Gear Solid anime over two decades earlier. "Metal Gear Solid is the neglected child," said one fan on Twitter, thinking of what could have been.
Back in 2021, Toonami co-founder Jason DeMarco took to Twitter and revealed he once tried to pitch an anime series to the Metal Gear Solid creator. "About a year after Metal Gear Solid came out, I met with Kojima and discussed the idea of making a Metal Gear anime. I talked about how much I loved the games and what the anime might be like," said DeMarco in a Tweet that has since been deleted, but was shared by ComicBook.
It sounds like Kojima didn't like the idea at all, as DeMarco said the developer responded by pointing at him and saying "Otaku" before breaking out into laughter. For reference, otaku is a Japanese word used to describe someone who is obsessed with a certain subject, often anime and manga. DeMarco added that the response made him laugh as well. But alas, the Metal Gear Solid anime never came to be.
Released in 1998, Metal Gear Solid follows former Special Forces operative Solid Snake as he is pulled out of retirement by the US government to go undercover and infiltrate a nuclear weapons facility that has been taken over by a rogue unit. Players must free the hostages and prevent the unit from using the compound armor weapon known as Metal Gear REX. Perhaps DeMarco was just ahead of its time, as the video game adaptation genre has gone through somewhat of a renaissance in the past few years, and there are most certainly grounds for a juicy story there.
Who knows, maybe Kojima will rethink his decision after Death Stranding Isolations hits streaming in 2027. The anime series focuses on a new story away from the video games, following a young man and woman as they set out on an adventure in search of human connection after a catastrophic event, as per the official synopsis.
For more, check out the other new anime coming your way next year.
Your movies and TV digest from the team at GamesRadar+
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.