Roman's footage in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has been spliced together, and it changes how you watch season 2

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The Roman Cut is here

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2
(Image credit: Netflix)
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Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has already received the 'Roman Cut', home movie splicing together the camera footage shot by season 2's best boy, Roman.

The 10-minute video from Twitter user Epic Jimmy, which you can see below, puts all of Roman's washed-out camera clips into chronological order as he charted D.'s revenge journey across Night City, as well as all the death and destruction in his wake.

What immediately jumps out (apart from how beautiful Studio Trigger has made it all look) is how much it changes the second season. Roman's eye for the city turns from a sun-kissed dream into a flame-filled nightmare around the halfway point, proving there is beauty to be found in Night City – but it can fall away quickly.

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Then, as D. comes to terms with his fate around the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 ending, things start looking far more optimistic again – with the light returning to the frame. That would fetch a few eddies on the black market, that's for sure.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 has already proven a success, becoming the second-most-watched series on Netflix this week.

CD Projekt Red loremaster Patrick Mills has also recently confirmed that Edgerunners season 2 is set in 2078, confirming its place as a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 even received a new 2.5 update, which added an Edgerunners-adjacent quest with Weak Kingsley, as well as the ability to dual wield weapons.

For more, we have a guide to Soulkiller, as well as our picks for the best anime on Netflix.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

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