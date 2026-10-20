Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 ending explained: who dies, D's fate, and what happened to Capri?

"You were perfect. Always have been." With that goodbye from tear-stained goodbye from Roman, the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 ending hit home in the same way the original did.
Unlike the first season, however, we have more questions than answers rattling around in our brains as one of Night City's most explosive battles came to a close. D., Talia, and Capri's power struggle turned into a bloody one, and there were also casualties galore elsewhere – meaning there's plenty to pick over now the dust has settled.
First, join us as we recap the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 ending, then we'll dive into some of your burning questions about the 10th and final episode, 'Then Everyone Went Home.'
With a Capri-warped Talia on the warpath against her dad, Kiril, on the streets of Night City, the finale begins with Kang Tao soldiers getting involved and rendering her temporarily immobile.
In a show of power no doubt inspired by Akira, Talia/Capri (who are effectively one and the same at this point) used her immense power to build a metallic shield around herself.
The brainwashed D., though, crashes the party and – wanting to merge back with the other 'half' of Capri – attacks Talia. She eventually escapes but, while in pursuit, Kyoko gets in touch with D.
There, D. reveals he's no longer out for revenge against Arasaka; he merely wants to 'see' Capri again.
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Talia corners Kiril once more, but Weak is on their tail. He tries to be the one to kill Kiril, but Talia attacks him. Weak is seemingly shot by Kang Tao, but the urn holding Avida's ashes saves him.
Kang Tao decides to clean up their mess by leading Talia out south to the Badlands and calling in an airstrike.
To counter it, Kyoko has a device that is an "EMP on steroids". But she requests that Roman and D. steer well clear because of the damage it will cause.
With D. and Talia about to collide, the EMP hits and the missiles rain down. Talia and D. just about survive, but Kiril and Kyoko aren't so lucky.
D. swipes the chip from Talia's head and reunites with Capri. On their way to fight the converging Arasaka and Militech forces, D. reminisces over Night City legend David, pondering what his thoughts were in his final moments.
D. handily destroys the first wave of soldiers but, on Capri's instruction, attempts to fly towards a distant star – his fate left unknown.
Elsewhere in Night City, other stories wrapped up: Talia survived, but had to be stripped of her chrome. Weak accompanies her to a rehab clinic but, before she goes, she praises Roman and his filmmaking skills, promising to reunite one day. Weak declares he wants to live, while – in one final moment – Roman rushes off in excitement, eager to film. The camera then pans up to a twinkling star in the sky…
Who dies in the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 ending?
Unlike season 1's bloodbath, the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 ending opted not to kill off most of its main cast.
Instead, the core fatalities from the final episode were Talia's father, Kiril and ex-Arasaka employee/Capri scientist Kyoko. Each was a victim of Talia's metal-laden explosion once the EMP and missiles hit out in the Badlands, with Kiril getting a particularly gruesome death – half of his face is crushed under a vehicle.
The jury is still out on whether D. (and, by definition, Capri) died in the season 2 ending. His fate is purposefully left ambiguous. Speaking of which…
What happened to D. and Capri?
D. and Capri made it back to each other, with D. taking the other chip out of Talia's head and once again 'merging' the AI personality into one whole after being split apart.
But did they die after taking on Arasaka? There's no one definitive answer, with D. giving one last smile for the camera as a parting gift to Roman and leaping towards a star (or possibly a satellite in the sky).
In words that might live rent-free in your mind for years to come, creator Bartosz Sztybor says he knows "what happens next after season 2." He's just not telling. Spoilsport.
In our estimation, D. likely mirrored David's fate and died while taking on Arasaka. Or, in one ally's words, he "went out with a bang."
What is the connection between D. and David?
In one of the final episode's oddest moments, D. takes a trip down memory lane to discuss series 1 protagonist David with Capri.
Aside from both sharing the same name (D., it is revealed, stands for 'David' too), it is not obvious why he brings him up.
My one galaxy brain theory is that there are some remnants of David present in Capri's code (remember the list of names at Arasaka? Has David's 'soul' been used for the Capri experiments?) and now D. feels some sort of connection to the Night City legend.
The fact D. aims for the moon, more or less, in the ending also throws some serious weight behind that idea. Maybe D. is inspired by David, or there is a more literal connection there, but it's a sudden bond there that most wouldn't have expected at season 2's beginning.
Who is Talia's father?
On face value, Kiril is undoubtedly Talia's father. He has all the records and DNA tests to prove it, too. Whether you want to believe it or not is another matter, though we are inclined to believe it's the truth.
It might be a bitter pill to swallow, but there's a chance Avida was pulling on Weak's heartstrings and pretending Talia was his daughter to get him to help when no one else would.
Whatever their past, though, Talia and Weak are firmly in the father/daughter dynamic by Edgerunners season 2's end – and that's all that really matters for the pair at that point, blood ties be damned.
What is Capri?
Capri is one of Cyberpunk's most unknowable entities. As such, there is no clear answer for what the construct is – but we have a few ideas regardless.
First introduced as one of Arasaka's most high-profile off-the-books weapons, Capri is an AI construct that is seemingly able to tap into the Blackwall and use that tremendous power to manipulate matter around her.
But who isCapri? If it's an idea that runs parallel to Soulkiller, it stands to reason that there needs to be some sort of base for Capri's 'soul' to build off. We know Arasaka has been tracking down certain people to test Capri's capabilities on. Might there still be fragments of them left over as ghosts in the machine, with Capri existing as an amalgamation of all those failed experiments? Its obsession with something in outer space – much like how David wanted to go to the moon – does make me wonder if Arasaka maybe peeled David off the floor and salvaged his memories to use on Capri.
It might never truly get explained, but it's certainly one of Cyberpunk's scariest creations – and one that could trickle into CD Projekt Red's next game in the franchise.
Will there be a Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 3?
Sorry, folks. As of writing, there is no confirmation of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 3.
If it does happen, we expect it will follow the blueprint laid down by the first two seasons. Namely, it will follow an entirely new story in Night City.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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