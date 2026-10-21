Cyberpunk: Edgerunners creator explains why season 2 opens old wounds by mentioning David: "There is a much bigger picture"

David is dead and his story is over. No, that's not a spoiler. CD Projekt Red made that very clear going into Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2.
So color us surprised when not only was David referenced in the new season, but was also connected to one of Night City's biggest corpo conspiracies.
Now, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners creator Bartosz Sztybor has revealed why everyone's favorite edgerunner was brought up by D. during the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 ending, as well as being listed as one of several candidates – including, seemingly, the female V. – for Arasaka's Capri testing.
"It was to show the similarities – or differences – between David and D. and other characters," Sztybor tells GamesRadar+. "I think it's a very important thing for the world-building to show how season one and season two connect and that there is a bigger, much bigger picture behind those two."
David has not only gone down in Night City legend, but has quickly become one of anime's leading lights too. Yet, there has been no chatter about the character making a comeback through other means, such as spin-offs or alternate universe stories.
The character's voice actor Zach Aguilar told us last year that CD Projekt Red has spoken to him about the developer's plans for the Cyberpunk franchise but "truly" doesn't know if that involves David in any capacity.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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