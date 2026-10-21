Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 fans think V briefly appears in the new season, and it could mean female V is canon

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 is now out on Netflix. The new season, which is set one year after the events of the game, appears to feature a nod to Cyberpunk 2077 player character V, and may have confirmed that female V is canon to the world.
As spotted by several Cyberpunk fans on social media, in episode 4, D. and Roman infiltrate an Arasaka Data Archive in the hope of uncovering the identities of those responsible for the massacre of D.'s Snake Nation clan. Instead, Capri recovers a list of individuals sought after by Arasaka for the Capricorn Project, and this wall of faces includes D., season 1 protagonist David Martinez, and someone who looks an awful lot like female V from Cyberpunk 2077. Check it out below.
Though it's a basic illustration, the similarities are undeniable: the hair and face markings are curiously similar to the default female V model. And it makes sense that Araska would be interested in V for Project Capricorn given their unusually high capacity for cyberware – a prerequisite for surviving having Capri inserted into your head.
Not everyone is convinced, however (there are minor differences in appearance), and it's kicked up a hornet's nest among those who don't think CD Projekt Red should ever commit to a canon V. It's also very possible that this is simply a fun Easter egg, as the same screen appears to feature references to a number of Cyberpunk figures, including Dum Dum, Evelyn and even Melissa Rory – the cyberpsycho with Mantis Blades from the original 2013 Cyberpunk 2077 teaser.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 does feature another major connection to Cyberpunk 2077, as Soulkiller returns in the new season. The experimental tech saw Johnny Silverhand invade V's head in the game, while digital construct Capri merges with D. over the course of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2. Later this week, a surprise Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2-themed update is coming to Cyberpunk 2077, featuring a new dual-wielding playstyle and cyberware customization.
I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
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