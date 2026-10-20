Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 isn't a sequel to season 1, but there are multiple nods to the fate of [SPOILER]

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 is now on Netflix. But if you haven't plugged into the chatter around the Studio Trigger anime's return to Night City, you may be wondering how exactly the story continues. After all, Arasaka pretty soundly (and literally) crushed most of season 1's major players in decisive fashion. What can be next?
Below, you'll discover whether Edgerunners season 2 is a direct sequel to season 1 or, if you're short on time, whether you even need to watch the first season to enjoy season 2 on its own merits. It's actually a more complicated answer than you might think – and, beware, there are spoilers below.
Co-CEO Michal Nowakowski also added prior to release that the season would follow a "different crew."
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So, there's no follow-up to what the likes of Lucy did next, but the impact of David's actions in Arasaka – as well as a few allusions to the events of the first season – are felt throughout season 2. Spoilers follow.
Most obvious of which is David is shown on a screen at Arasaka as one of the potential test subjects for the experimental Capri AI alongside Talia. David, who is confirmed to be dead, is also spoken of in hushed tones as a Night City legend at multiple points throughout the season, including by D. in the finale.
Another figure, Tanaka, is also mentioned, but he was killed during the events of the first season by crew leader Maine.
Do I need to watch Cyberpunk Edgerunners: season 1 before season 2?
In terms of story, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 can be watched on its own terms without prior knowledge of season 1 or Cyberpunk 2077 – but it would certainly help.
Not only would you be missing out on one of the best anime based on one of the finest open-world games of its generation, but there are several thematic throughlines that are picked up on in season 2 that have its genesis in season 1.
As mentioned above, a handful of characters from season 1 are also mentioned in season 2, even if they don't have an impact on the story. If you arrive with the knowledge of the first season, it will be a much richer experience for you.
"I wanted to create something that will be in constant dialogue with Edgerunners season 1," showrunner/creator Bartosz Sztybor told us, hammering home the idea that the first season is a key companion piece to the second season, even if it's not following the same group of chooms this time around.
"In Edgerunners season 1, it's zero to hero. In Edgerunners season 2, it's hero to zero," Sztybor says. "Those were the core ideas for season 2. To connect that with the aftermath of season 1 was also an important thought."
Aside from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2, discover all the new anime set to drop as part of the fall and upcoming winter seasons.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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