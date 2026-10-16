Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 release schedule: what time are new episodes streaming on Netflix?

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Welcome back, choom: discover when new episodes are dropping in our Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 release schedule guide

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2
(Image credit: Netflix)

No, you haven't flatlined and gone to chrome heaven: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 is just days away.

But with David out of the picture and a new set of chooms to get acquainted with, your brain may be frazzled at exactly when and how you can watch new episodes. On top of that, Netflix has gotten a little creative with how it breaks new shows into multiple parts recently. So, you may be on less firm ground than expected as you step back into Night City.

To help cut through the chatter, we've got the full Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 release schedule, plus release date and streaming time for Netflix subscribers.

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Need something else to watch while you wait? We have the best anime and best anime movies for you to dive into right now.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 release date and streaming time

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 will release on October 20 at midnight Pacific/3:00 AM Eastern.

Over in the UK, that's 8:00 AM BST.

For what that means in other regions, please use the time zone converter.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 release schedule

A bloodied Weak Kingsley in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

There are no weekly releases or long waits here: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 drops all at once on Netflix on October 20.

The Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 release schedule looks like this:

  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2, episode 1: October 20
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2, episode 2: October 20
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2, episode 3: October 20
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2, episode 4: October 20
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2, episode 5: October 20
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2, episode 6: October 20
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2, episode 7: October 20
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2, episode 8: October 20
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2, episode 9: October 20
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2, episode 10: October 20

Where to watch Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 and confirmed episode count

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

As you may have gathered from the above list, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 matches its first season with 10 episodes.

The Studio Trigger anime is exclusively available to all Netflix subscribers.

Take a look ahead to the upcoming winter season with our complete guide to new anime.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

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