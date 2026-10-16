Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 release schedule: what time are new episodes streaming on Netflix?

No, you haven't flatlined and gone to chrome heaven: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 is just days away.
But with David out of the picture and a new set of chooms to get acquainted with, your brain may be frazzled at exactly when and how you can watch new episodes. On top of that, Netflix has gotten a little creative with how it breaks new shows into multiple parts recently. So, you may be on less firm ground than expected as you step back into Night City.
To help cut through the chatter, we've got the full Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 release schedule, plus release date and streaming time for Netflix subscribers.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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