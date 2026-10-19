No Netflix? No problem: the first episode of Cyberpunk Edgerunners season 2 will stream live for free on Twitch

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 is almost upon us, and the first episode of the new season is set to debut live on Twitch.
CD Projekt Red announced that the premiere will stream live on its official Twitch channel on October 20 at midnight EST. You can check out the official post below in order to find your specific time zone. For episodes 2-10, however, you're going to need that Netflix subscription.
The studio also announced that selected streamers will be co-streaming the episode on their own separate channels, and that users will be able to win Twitch Chat Badges.
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Per the official tagline, the second season "presents a new standalone 10-episode story from the world of Cyberpunk 2077... a raw chronicle of redemption and revenge. In a city that thrives in the spotlight of violence, one question remains: when the world is blinded by spectacle, what extremes do you have to go to make your story matter?"
Hideo Kojima is set to reprise his role as Hideyoshi Oshima, from Cyberpunk 2077. Other new characters include D (voiced by Koki Uchiyama and Nazeeh Tarsha), camera-wielding Roman Carrax (voiced by Momoka Terasawa and Valeria Rodriguez), and Weak Kingsley, a significantly older character who is voiced by the legendary Clancy Brown).
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 is set to hit Netflix October 20, with all 10 episodes in tow. For more, check out our Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 review, or, check out our list of all the new anime you need to add to your watchlist.
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