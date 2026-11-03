After years of waiting, Blue Eye Samurai season 2 has a release date

Blue Eye Samurai season 2 has a new trailer and, finally, a release date.
The new season debuts on Netflix on January 19, with a new teaser trailer recapping Mizu's bloody journey so far in Edo-era Japan and giving us a glimpse of her future.
The latter half of the latest Blue Eye Samurai teaser actually gives us fresh season 2 footage as Mizu finds her way halfway around the world in London as her hunt for the remaining men on her hitlist continues.
The first season saw her dispatch of Violet, while she has the brutish Fowler in tow for her journey across perilous seas. Next to cross off her list? The slave traders Skeffington and Routely, who have absconded back to the English capital, away from the sharp end of Mizu's sword.
As revealed by the Blue Eye Samurai season 2 logline, the narrative will seemingly be split between London and Japan in the 17th Century, as Mizu's allies find new purpose and powerful figures to topple.
It reads, "In Season 2, Mizu’s bloody quest continues in London, where she faces new friends, old foes, and her own demons. In Japan, Akemi and Taigen navigate Edo Castle under a dangerous new Shogun, while Ringo searches for new purpose."
New members of the Blue Eye Samurai season 2 cast include Maya Erskine, Jonathan Pryce, Joel Kim Booster, and Sherry Cola.
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The creators of Blue Eye Samurai, Michael Green and Amber Noizumi, have acknowledged the years-long wait for season 2 – but promise it'll be worth it.
"The care that every single member of our team poured into researching those worlds, then crafting them brushstroke by brushstroke into breathtaking, moving art is nothing short of a miracle to us," they told Netflx's Tudum of the new season, which consists of six episodes.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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