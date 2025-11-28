Cyberpunk: Edgerunners actor has spoken to CD Projekt Red about season 2 and "what they have planned next for the franchise" but "truly" doesn't know if that involves David

Cyberpunk Edgerunners' David Martinez actor Zach Aguilar has revealed he's spoken to CD Projekt Red about the anime's next chapter – but that doesn't mean he's reprising his character anytime soon.

"I'm super thrilled for them, to be honest. I got to meet [writer and CD Projekt Red franchise creative director Bartosz Sztybor], and he is just this absolutely fantastic, super kind Polish man," Aguilar told GamesRadar+. "He told me, 'You did a phenomenal job with that role. I just want you to know, thank you so so much for bringing my writing to life.'"

Aguilar added, "We talked a little bit about what is coming next. Nothing I can really share, but like what they have planned next for the franchise as a whole."

Right now, CD Projekt Red has plenty on their neon-covered plates in Night City and beyond.

Alongside work on a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, a second season of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has been confirmed, though CD Projekt Red said it would be a "new standalone story."

Co-CEO Michal Nowakowski also revealed that a "different crew" would be involved. The first teaser went one further, squashing any conspiracy theories about the series' lead by stating that Zach Aguilar's David is officially "dead" after the events of the first season.

Of course, dead doesn't quite mean dead in the Cyberpunk universe. Just ask Johnny Silverhand.

Whatever comes next, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners moves forward with the blessing of Aguilar, who also voices Tanjiro in the English dub of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, behind it.

"I said, 'Hey, man, whatever you decide to do with it, I just want you to know you've got to just follow your heart [and] do what you think is best for the series," Aguilar recalled.

He added, "I don't know if I'm ever gonna have a chance to be in that, or be a part of it again, or what's happening there with that whole thing. I get asked that question all the time from fans and I truly don't know. But I told Sztybor as well, 'Whatever you guys have planned, or if I ever have a chance to be a part of it or work with you guys again, I would absolutely love that."

For more on what's next for the Studio Trigger/CD Projekt Red anime, we have a guide on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2, plus a look ahead to the upcoming video game movies currently in the works.