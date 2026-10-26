Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 3 is not guaranteed as creator says they need a "perfect story" to move forward

News
By
Published

It could still happen...

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2
(Image credit: Netflix)
0

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners creator Bartosz Sztybor reveals what needs to happen for season 3 to be made.

Speaking to ComicBook on the prospect of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 3, Sztybor said, "There’s a lot of stories to tell in Night City and beyond, so you never know."

That doesn't mean a third season will be greenlit anytime soon, though. Sztybor pointed to the perfectionism of CD Projekt Red as a key underlying reason why it's not a guarantee.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

"I think the whole studio’s approach, [CD Projekt RED’s], is that there always needs to be a perfect story and a perfect director, artist, or a studio that will be able to pull off this story," Sztybor admitted.

He added, "So if the stars align and [we] will be able to create something high quality again, then yes. But if there’s no perfect story or no perfect director with his or her unique voice, then maybe it will be just two Edgerunners."

There is still plenty of hope among the fandom, however.

The Edgerunners Twitter account shared a poll for the community-led 'All About You', which asks for fans to contribute art and gameplay photos around a specific theme. This time, one of the options was 'The Next Edgerunners Legend', with the caption stating "Night City’s stories are far from over." Surely not an Edgerunners 3 tease, but it's got the community whipped up into a frenzy nonetheless.

If you still need a 'new' taste of Edgerunners, you could do a lot worse than watch the 'Roman Cut', which brings together all the camera footage from budding auteur Roman for a 10-minute rush through Night City.

For more, we have our guide to the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 ending, as well as the confirmed Cyberpunk timeline.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Romain Toutain suggests it&#039;s unlikely another studio will be able to finish Mass Effect Universe after BioWare&#039;s closure
    1
    "EA never actually sells anything," former Mass Effect 5 dev says – so don't expect it to be saved
  2. 2
    Miyamoto says the most interesting thing about Super Mario bros is that you don't fight Bowser
  3. 3
    This is still my favorite horror board game after a decade of play, and it's my go-to for Halloween
  4. 4
    Primetime star Robert Pattinson says "it's a miracle" he made four huge movies in 2026: "How is this happening?"
  5. 5
    Tomb Raider star Alix Wilton Regan opens up about the reality of filming intense Lara Croft action scenes during her period