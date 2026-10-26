Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 3 is not guaranteed as creator says they need a "perfect story" to move forward

"I think the whole studio’s approach, [CD Projekt RED’s], is that there always needs to be a perfect story and a perfect director, artist, or a studio that will be able to pull off this story," Sztybor admitted.
He added, "So if the stars align and [we] will be able to create something high quality again, then yes. But if there’s no perfect story or no perfect director with his or her unique voice, then maybe it will be just two Edgerunners."
There is still plenty of hope among the fandom, however.
The Edgerunners Twitter account shared a poll for the community-led 'All About You', which asks for fans to contribute art and gameplay photos around a specific theme. This time, one of the options was 'The Next Edgerunners Legend', with the caption stating "Night City’s stories are far from over." Surely not an Edgerunners 3 tease, but it's got the community whipped up into a frenzy nonetheless.
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If you still need a 'new' taste of Edgerunners, you could do a lot worse than watch the 'Roman Cut', which brings together all the camera footage from budding auteur Roman for a 10-minute rush through Night City.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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