Vinland Saga author says there is "no good news" about season 3

So, it seems Vinland Saga is on the backburner for now. The first season followed Thorfinn on an 11th-Century revenge quest after the death of his father.
The second season drew widespread acclaim for the unique evolution of its protagonist, flipping the entire series on its head from a Game of Thrones-style bloodbath to a 24-episode-long meditation on peace and belonging. It is currently rated in the top 35 anime of all time on review and aggregation site My Anime List.
Those who still have a taste for historical anime in the interim should seek out The Apothecary Diaries. The third season is currently airing on Crunchyroll, with a movie on the way this December.
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I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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