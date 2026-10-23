Vinland Saga author says there is "no good news" about season 3

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Makoto Yukimura has a disappointing update

Vinland Saga
(Image credit: Makoto Yukimura, Kodansha/Vinland Saga Season 2 Project)
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Vinland Saga author Makoto Yukimura has delivered a new – and disappointing – update on the status of the historical anime's third season.

When asked by a fan on Twitter if there was any news on Vinland Saga season 3, Yukimura replied, "Sorry my friend, I have no good news about that. The project is not currently in progress."

Perhaps it should come as little surprise given animation studio MAPPA has plenty on its plate, even before getting round to another chapter of the Viking Age adventure.

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In the coming years alone, Chainsaw Man season 2 and Jujutsu Kaisen season 4 is currently being worked on, with nearly half-a-dozen other anime also slated for release in 2027 and beyond.

So, it seems Vinland Saga is on the backburner for now. The first season followed Thorfinn on an 11th-Century revenge quest after the death of his father.

The second season drew widespread acclaim for the unique evolution of its protagonist, flipping the entire series on its head from a Game of Thrones-style bloodbath to a 24-episode-long meditation on peace and belonging. It is currently rated in the top 35 anime of all time on review and aggregation site My Anime List.

Those who still have a taste for historical anime in the interim should seek out The Apothecary Diaries. The third season is currently airing on Crunchyroll, with a movie on the way this December.

For more, we have picks for the best anime to watch right now and all the new anime coming your way next year.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

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