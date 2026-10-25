Almost 200,000 Mass Effect fans sign petition to save the series after BioWare's demise, and both Commander Shepard actors are on board with fan efforts

In the week since BioWare's sudden shutdown and Mass Effect 5's cancellation, fans of the RPG series have rallied around a petition to "Save Mass Effect" that's gained nearly 200,000 signatures. Mark Meer and Jennifer Hale (who voice the male and female versions of protagonist Commander Shepard, respectively) are both on board with the community's efforts, too.
"Mass Effect holds a special place in the hearts of millions of players worldwide," the petition's description reads. "Its rich and immersive sci-fi universe, with Commander Shepard leading the iconic crew aboard the Normandy, has captivated gamers for years. However, recent revelations have cast a shadow over its future. The decline in dedicated resources and ambiguous development plans from Electronic Arts (EA) threaten to leave this beloved series at a standstill, jeopardizing its incredible legacy."
The petition doesn't call for publisher EA to reverse course on BioWare's fate, specifically, but asks the company to take "decisive action by committing to continued development of Mass Effect" with "proper funding, adequate staffing, and time allocation to maintain and advance the high standards the franchise is known for."
Should EA be unwilling to spend millions producing another new Mass Effect - separate from the leaked Mass Effect Universe - the petition suggests the publisher could instead license the franchise "to another studio that shares the passion and vision to keep it alive and allow it to flourish anew."
"Both solutions offer a way forward. By ensuring the ongoing expansion and enhancement of the Mass Effect universe, EA would not only preserve a cherished piece of gaming history but also continue to contribute to the cultural and emotional impact it has on gamers worldwide," the petition continues.
Famed FemShep actor Jennifer Hale jumped online to say she wants to think about a world in which a fan Kickstarter campaign, a game studio, and a group of investors could work together to restore the series. Matt Meer posted a similar video, asking people to "hold the line" and "save Mass Effect" – before encouraging fans to also sign the petition.
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
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