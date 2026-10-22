Mass Effect Amazon TV show remains in development despite BioWare shutting down

The Mass Effect franchise will live on – as part of Amazon's TV show.
Despite the sudden and shocking BioWare closure, IGN reports that the Prime Video Mass Effect series is still in active development.
The outlet confirmed that the creatives attached to the project are still on board. Star Trek Beyond writer Doug Jung was attached as showrunner, with Fast 9's Daniel Casey penning the script for the project, which was confirmed to be set after Commander Shepard's story in the first three Mass Effect games.
As of earlier this year, there were industry whispers that the Mass Effect show was being tweaked to appeal to "non-gamers" as well as fans of BioWare's sci-fi franchise, which ran from 2007's Mass Effect to 2017's poorly-received Mass Effect: Andromeda.
"The writers' room is going strong, and we've got a lot figured out about how it fits within the Mass Effect canon, and where it sits in respect to the new game," the blog read. "The show will explore a brand-new story within the universe's timeline, and will be set after the original trilogy. It won't be a retread of Commander Shepard's story – because after all … that's YOUR story, isn't it?"
In its closing goodbye, BioWare said, "There is nothing easy about writing those words. Our focus right now is on our incredibly talented team who put their hearts into these games, and supporting one another through this transition."
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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