The Mass Effect show will "explore a brand-new story" set after the original trilogy and "won't be a retread of Commander Shepard's story," according to BioWare

News
By published

The Mass Effect TV show is still happening, and it won't be a retread of the Commander Shepard story

Mass Effect
(Image credit: BioWare)

The long in-development Mass Effect TV show is still moving forward at Amazon Prime, and now, thanks to an N7 Day blog from BioWare, we have at least a few details of what we might be able to expect from the planned streaming series.

As it turns out, the story of the show will be set after the events of the Mass Effect games and won't attempt to adapt the story of Commander Shepard and the crew of the Normandy, instead focusing on a new story and new characters.

"The writers room is going strong, and we've got a lot figured out about how it fits within the Mass Effect canon, and where it sits in respect to the new game," the blog continues. "The show will explore a brand-new story within the universe's timeline, and will be set after the original trilogy. It won't be a retread of Commander Shepard's story – because after all … that's YOUR story, isn't it?"

George Marston
George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.