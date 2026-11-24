A BioWare veteran who most recently worked on Mass Effect 5 doesn't have much hope EA will sell the IP. In fact, they reckon it'll be a "miracle" if we get another RPG, book, or comic.
News of BioWare's closure and the cancellation of Mass Effect 5 (Universe, as it was called) came following the recent EA buyout – news that hasn't exactly gone over well with fans eagerly awaiting the studio's now-dead RPG.
In fact, it spurred an entire movement and the Save Mass Effect petition, which garnered thousands of signatures. Heck, fans even gathered outside of EA offices to protest the death of what might have been the biggest Mass Effect to date – but in terms of any concrete word on a revival of sorts… Well, there's been nothing.
And, sadly, it's likely to stay that way, as former Mass Effect Universe developer and Annihilation author Cat Valente admits.
She implies as much over on Reddit, telling a fan that she's not sure another publisher or company will swoop in and somehow buy BioWare in hopes of saving the Mass Effect team, or that the franchise will see a comeback: "I want to be wrong, I truly do. But because I am a gamer, despite what the hordes of X would say, I've been burned by EA before and I don't really believe in my heart they'll let it go."
Valente continues, explaining that any offshoot of the series would be nothing short of "a miracle" – should it ever happen in the first place – and will likely have to do with the Mass Effect TV show.
"If they allow books or comics or RPGs or something of the sort, that will be a miracle, but probably be connected to the show (if that happens, it's been in development hell forever) than anything I ever worked on or even the trilogy," she says.
None of this means Valente doesn't want more Mass Effect.
"I want to believe! I cried seeing that billboard in Times Square. I think the last 10 years have made me into a cynic when it comes to enshittification, and because I poured years of my finite mortal life into this, it hurts too much to hope, so I prepare myself for disappointment," she states. Not to mention that, uh, if anything did come to fruition, it might not be… ideal.
It would never be from the BioWare fans grew to love over three decades.
"Especially since, if it did get a new home, it almost certainly wouldn't include much or anything of what I (or our team) did," as Valente describes. "A new owner would want to put their own spin on it and start from scratch – maybe people would be hired back, maybe not, but it's hard to see a way that what I worked on would be what a totally different studio felt beholden to."
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She doesn't want the community to give up hope, though: "Don't stop fighting, don't stop believing, hold the line, prove me wrong." Unfortunately, however, Valente isn't the only one who feels… uncertain.
Another ex-dev said "EA never actually sells anything" and we shouldn't expect a rekindling of Universe as "they just shut things down and sit on their licenses." You know, like American McGee's Alice.
Much like Valente and other past devs, I wouldn't hold my breath – but I also agree that fans shouldn't abandon all hope, as every desired outcome has to start somewhere. It's evident that Mass Effect isn't going down without stirring a storm, at least.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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