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Rockstar is reportedly looking to adapt Red Dead Redemption for the big and small screens.
According to The Ankler, Rockstar has been "throwing around a purchase price of more than $100 million minimum for licensing rights" to the Red Dead Redemption franchise with the hopes of making a movie or a TV show.
In Red Dead Redemption, the player controls a former outlaw named John Marston whose wife and son are held hostage by the government in exchange for Marston's bounty hunter services. It's an open-world game that's set in the year 1911 and has some horror elements (and some weird things happen when you let the game idle for a bit, depending on what you're doing in that moment). Red Dead Redemption 2, a prequel to the first game, was released in 2018.
Given that Far Cry, God of War, and Assassin's Creed are all in the works, and the fact that The Last of Us received some Emmy nominations... I'd say now is as good a time as any to turn your blockbuster video game into a live-action something or other.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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