Christoph Hartmann, general manager of Massive Entertainment, says he wants the Ubisoft division to position itself as the "A24 of gaming."
Earlier this year, the Star Wars Outlaws and The Division developer's role grew substantially as the existing studio became the lead of one of the five creative houses that Ubisoft divided its studios between following its "major reset." Creative House 2 is Massive Entertainment, which was described as the home of "competitive and cooperative shooter" experiences, including The Division, Ghost Recon, and Splinter Cell.
Speaking to Variety, Hartmann explains, "I want us to be definitely not just a shooter house," citing MOBA title March of Giants as an example. He adds, "I want us to be a label which really looks after the core gamer."
He explains that the studio is "not going to do" racing, sports, or "casual kids" titles, "But could we do an RPG one day? Could we do MMO? Could I maybe do even a strategy game? Sure." He continues, "If we have the talent internally or something happens, then we bring it on."
Hartmann says his "dream" is to become "the A24 of video gaming." He explains this as "a place I describe with winning Oscars and still being commercially successful, definitely having [an] impact on what they're doing," and calling it the "coolest place" in the entertainment industry.
Ultimately, the key thing with A24 is that the distributor's films weren't overnight hits and it took a while for it to become as beloved as it is. With something like Skull and Bones or Beyond Good and Evil 2, it's hard to imagine those games not having a staggering amount of money spent on them based on their development hell.
The real challenge will be for Ubisoft to not lay off developers at the whiff of failure – or even success, as Ubisoft laid off 166 devs at Assassin's Creed and Far Cry studios last week and on the same day called Black Flag Resynced "among the industry's most successful action-adventure remakes."
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A24's biggest hit is Backrooms which made just over $400 million earlier this year, but that was the studio's first film to cross $200 million worldwide, and it took until Everything Everywhere All at Once in 2022 – a decade after it was founded – for a film to break $100 million. And even now there's only been seven movies total by A24 to reach that milestone.
So if Massive Entertainment wants to be the A24 of games, it and Ubisoft need to be realistic about what that means. The old adage of "I want shorter games with worse graphics and I'm not kidding" comes to mind.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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