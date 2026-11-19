Ubisoft has been slowly rolling out mass layoffs since its big restructure earlier this year, and its latest will directly affect the studios responsible for games like Assassin's Creed and Far Cry. Well over 100 developers will lose their jobs at Ubisoft Montréal and Ubisoft Québec.
"Ubisoft is reducing its workforce by 166 positions across its Montréal and Québec City operations," the company says in a statement provided to IGN and other outlets. "As our portfolio evolves, our production needs are changing, requiring us to adjust the size of some teams to ensure our resources are aligned with current production priorities and business needs."
The company's statement does not specify which projects are affected by the layoffs, though IGN reports that the layoffs primarily affect employees who'd been working on canceled or reworked games. (Both GamesIndustry.biz and VGC offer near-identical background reporting on the nature of the layoffs.)
The Montréal studio has been around since 1997, and is one of the publisher's flagship development houses, leading development on the Splinter Cell, Prince of Persia, Far Cry, and Assassin's Creed franchises over the years. It's now leading development on Assassin's Creed Hexe. Ubisoft Québec has similarly led many Assassin's Creed titles, including Odyssey and Shadows.
Both offices are now part of Vantage Studios, a Tencent-backed subsidiary focused on developing games in the Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six series. Some of Ubisoft's Montréal operation is now also part of Massive Entertainment, which primarily handles Tom Clancy-branded titles, including The Division, Ghost Recon, and Splinter Cell.
"We deeply value the contributions of these teams and recognize the impact this may have on our colleagues," Ubisoft's statement concludes. "We are committed to supporting them through this process with care and respect. Those affected are being provided with severance, extended health care benefits, career transition services and other resources."
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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