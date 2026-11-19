The developer of cozy farming game Tiny Terraces says their sales on Steam were roughly 148 times those on the Epic Games Store, clocking in at $136,195 on Steam and $916 on Epic for a year (pre-tax).
Solo game dev VuVuu waded into discussion of the PC gaming store wars on Twitter. "Make sure to get Gaben seven more yachts," they added, plugging the game's Steam store page. Valve co-founder Gabe Newell does love his yachts.
This chatter began with a post from indie dev Evgeny Grishakov dissecting the revenue splits offered by Valve and Epic. Valve famously takes a base 30% from all Steam sales, while Epic only takes 12% but takes exactly 0% of your first $1 million gross every year. And yet, Grishakov says, "Steam is still the better deal for most indie games, because that’s where the players are." Many, many indie developers have told me the same thing over the years.
In the replies to Grishakov's post, multiple developers claim to see 0-3% of sales from Epic's store. The Hive developer Skydome agrees, "I will gladly pay Steam 30% for the visibility and revenue they bring." They note that, "For comparison, Epic made only 1.4% of our revenue compared to Steam last year."
There's no questioning Steam's dominance. But an interesting exception to this rule has also resurfaced, and it's for a game I actually played pre-release at GDC earlier this year.
Kernel Hearts is a multiplayer 3D action roguelike about magical girls. One of those girls, the pink-haired Fernet, became a Fortnite skin, and a very popular one at that. Fernet was so popular that many people would buy Kernel Hearts through the Epic Games Store just to get the skin for Fortnite. This is where Epic's Fortnite-connected marketplace and more generous rev share can actually make an impact.
"That outfit alone is worth roughly $17USD, so anyone familiar with the Kernel Hearts brand will almost certainly find the EGS offer more appealing since a big part of our game are the character's designs," Kernel Hearts dev Ephemera Games wrote in October.
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"Roughly 6 out of every 10 copies sold across PC were on the Epic Games Store, 3 on Steam and 1 on Xbox," the studio explains. "This is a pretty unusual split, especially considering that the game is available on all storefronts at pretty much the same price."
Now factor in the rev share and $1 million grace period. "At 100k units sold for $20, that's $2M in revenue," Ephemera begins. "On Steam, you'd pay roughly $600k in platform fees. On Epic, your first million has 0% fees, and the remaining million has a 12% cut. That's just $120k in fees, a difference of $480,000! THATS A WHOLE OTHER GAME FUNDED!!!
"Of course, this is a simplified example that doesn't account for regional pricing, refunds, taxes, or other deductions," the studio admits, but neither Steam nor Epic offer a magical solution to the tax fairy. "But for a small studio like ours, that's a life-changing amount of money that can go directly into funding our future projects! So yeah! Put your game on EGS."
Kernel Hearts is an outlier. Not every game has a highly marketable and fashionable magical girl to act as a Fortnite magnet. But even as a corner case, it's a perfectly valid data point that demonstrates how developers can make out better if they can somehow generate relevant sales on the Epic Games Store. Therein lies the problem. Situations like Tiny Terraces are infinitely more common due to Steam's dominance (attributable largely to Steam's user experience), and Epic does not seem to be making convincing moves to change that.
Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
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