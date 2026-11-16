Gabe Newell is "something that we've never really seen before," says yacht group: a rich guy who treats people well

A new video tour of Valve co-founder Gabe Newell's $500 million superyacht, the Leviathan, reveals the surprising-among-the-wealthy fact that he treats the ship's crew extremely well.
SuperYacht Times released a showcase of the Leviathan, which it calls "one of the most unconventional yachts ever built," earlier this month. Seemingly owing to Newell's Valve following – if top comments like "I've seen enough, Gabe deserves a third yacht" are any indication – it's already the channel's most-viewed video ever by some distance.
Gabe Newell Gave his Crew the Best Deck | 111m Leviathan Tour - YouTube
The Leviathan's palatial interior and industry-grade diving features have been discussed before. The striking thing about this new walkthrough is Newell's reputation compared to other superyacht owners.
"The most surprising thing is what happens when we go through these doors," editor-in-chief Francesca Webster says of a luxurious lounge. "Rather than having a traditional saloon, which we normally see on a superyacht welcoming guests and being the first point of contact to the interior, Gabe actually opted to utilize this incredible space for the crew mess. And he eats with the crew every day, they enjoy their meals together. And it's all about shared experience on board his boats, and that is something that we've really never seen before in our industry."
This sentiment comes up so many times and is described with such shock that, context removed, you'd think Newell had grown a third arm out of his forehead. Among super-wealthy superyacht owners, it's evidently quite uncommon to support and engage with crewmates to this degree – to the point that, SuperYacht Times reports, Newell is keeping staff for 4.5 years on average while ships of this class average just six to nine months tenure.
"One of the most unique things about Gabe, the ownership structure that he has, and the way that he has a vision for yachting, is that this VIP cabin is also used by the crew," Webster adds. "That's a pretty special thing. I don't think I've ever seen a crew cabin that looks quite like this."
Elsewhere, the ship has 15 PC gaming stations "for the crew, the guests, and Gabe himself to come and enjoy themselves. This is also where they do training and crew development, so if anyone on board wants to up their skills, this is where it happens, which is an incredibly special thing." This is, presumably, where Newell plays Dota 2 nowadays.
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"If it wasn't clear enough that this is an owner who loves his people, this is going to blow your mind," our narrator says before introducing the sort of bedroom that the crew would use.
Several forces clash like waves: the comedy of treating people well being novel among a subset of the mega-rich, Newell's public reputation as a 'good billionaire,' the imaginary-sounding economics of this entire industry, the understandable argument that the ability for anyone to amass this kind of money reveals systemic failure, and the fact that Newell is actually pretty well-regarded by practically everyone who isn't Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney.
Newell, like Valve itself, deserves scrutiny, but when compared to the comic book villains currently daring the 99% to become comic book heroes, it's not hard to see why such videos routinely attract comments like this: "Only person in the world who actually deserves his mega yacht. Praise lord Gaben."
Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
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