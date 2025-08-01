Steam founder Gabe Newell is investing his $9.5 billion fortune in his new passion, big ass boats, because he's "a hands-on visionary who respects the sea"
"Welcome to Oceanco's next journey"
Custom yacht builder Oceanco has announced Valve co-founder and president Gabe Newell as a new shareholder – but assures "this is not about buying a yacht company."
In a new public announcement, privately owned custom yacht builder Oceanco, which is based in the Netherlands, is revealed as having entered "a new chapter with Gabe Newell – founder of Valve, tech pioneer, and longtime supporter." The company continues, explaining how it's "time for Oceanco's next ownership" as Omani billionaire Mohammed Al Barwani and family move on but "remain active in the yachting world."
The statement goes on to describe Newell's interest in Oceanco. "Gabe Newell is not entering this world as a financier or a strategist, but as a hands-on visionary who respects the sea, the craft, and above all, the people who make it possible," read the company's words. "He wants Oceanco to continue on what it already does best: placing people first." It doesn't sound all that far-fetched, as Newell is indeed a known yacht enthusiast and scuba diver.
"This is not about buying a yacht company," concludes Oceanco. "It's about plugging into a team and exploring what kind of future they can create when nothing holds them back." The company then outlines its values: "Human-first. Ocean-minded. Future-focused. Welcome to Oceanco's next journey." Although this news doesn't have much to do with Valve itself, it's interesting to see Newell's hobbies outside of gaming and technology blossom.
After all, the Steam mastermind has a mind-boggling $9.5 billion net worth he can use when investing in his new passions – yachts being a major one, apparently.
Valve billionaire Gabe Newell says businesses should "listen to your customers and focus on them," putting employees, partners, and customers before capital
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.