Gabe Newell once spent months loudly throat singing in the Valve office, Counter-Strike co-creator says, and "a lot of people" were "kind of annoyed"

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"He would get really super drawn into these things"

Gabe Newell in a pink shirt talking on the phone
(Image credit: Valve / Gabe Newell)

Valve lead Gabe Newell is nothing if not an eccentric billionaire, much to fans' amusement – so eccentric, in fact, that he apparently went through a… throat singing phase?

Yes, you read that correctly. Counter-Strike co-creator Minh "Gooseman" Le recalls as much in a new interview with Indie Game Joe over on YouTube (below), explaining how Newell would bring his interests to the office – whether or not his coworkers approved – starting with Mongolian throat singing.

"He watched this documentary on them and he really got really fascinated with this concept and he started to practice that."

Yes, at work.

"So he started to do this Mongolian throat singing stuff and he was doing it throughout the office," as Le says. "You would hear him try to sing with his throat as he's walking down the halls. And, I remember a lot of people in the office, they were kind of annoyed with this because it's kind of loud, right?"

Did that deter Newell? No. "He would just walk along the halls just doing this throat singing thing, and he would do it daily."

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It got so bad, Le states that "people would just started closing the doors and it started to become quite a closed office," describing it as "an interesting time." How long did it all go on for, though?

A whopping "five months" or so, apparently… and Newell ended up picking up other wild hobbies afterward, too. Le discusses everything from knife collecting to whole rooms filled to the brim with medieval-style axes and swords.

So, there you have it – Newell has always been a bit quirky (in the best way possible, of course). This is the same man who invested his $9.5 billion fortune into yachts last year, after all, after making clear that he's a scuba diving enthusiast.

I wonder what else he'll pick up, honestly. There's plenty out there to collect and hobbies to adopt, much to the Valve boss's delight, I'm sure… even if not his poor coworkers'.

Former Valve writer says "giant teams just don't work" in video game development, unless you're making GTA 6.

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Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

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