The Silent Hill Townfall clinic reception code

You'll find the Silent Hill Townfall reception code blocking the way when you get to the clinic for the first time. It's not clear how important it is to get in initially, and the combination itself can be easy to miss as you poke around opening doors and exploring. Especially as there's some far more interesting stuff to look at when you first enter the room where you get it. However, finding the code and using it is important for a later puzzle and progress generally, so here's where to find it to save you time.
The Townfall clinic reception code
There are a few rooms to search in the clinic but the reception code is 2869 and found on a post note on a computer in Zoe Ellis office, which is the last room you can search as you explore. You don't even need to interact with it to use it, you can just plug it straight into the door when you get there (unlike the Silent Hill Townfall organ box puzzle, which will make you go through the steps even if you know it in advance). You will need to interact with the computer to get an address you need to continue, so even if you have the code from here, make sure you check out the PC as well.
Overall you can miss it as you look around, because it's the last room and the computer is tucked away in a dark corner, plus there's a far more interesting thing to look at in the shape of the Silent Hill Townfall scales puzzle, that dominates the room. However, that will take a fair bit of time to solve and it can only be completed using what you learn from the computer when you get the code, and the answer phone once you've used it to get inside the reception.
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for guides. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website.
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