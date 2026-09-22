How to open the Silent Hill Townfall door dial mechanism

A strange door dial in Silent Hill Townfall is the first puzzle you'll find as you explore St Amelia and the hotel. The solution is obviously a date, but what? You'll have all the clues, but as it's your first time seeing anything like this in the game it shouldn't be a surprise if you're not sure what's going on. What's the TV showing you? Why is there a menu in the room? Here's what it all means.
Silent Hill Townfall door dial solution
The door dial solution is 18 January 1996. While it's not immediately clear, you can get this from the two images that flash up on your TV once you've learned how to tune it to a signal, and the Haldane Hotel menu on the table.
When you first arrive at this puzzle you'll be trapped in the room with two doors - one wants an item to open it, and the other has the mysterious dial mounted on it to interact with. Once you've got past a short tutorial you'll be able to get the video with the date and month, which you can then add to the year on the room service menu to get the 18th of January 1996 date.
Once you have that, all you need to do now to open the door is turn the relevant parts of the dial to show each value. That will get you into a bathroom, where you'll find a cryptic note and a key that will open the other door so you can leave. For reasons, you will end up with the Haldane Hotel Room 204 key in your inventory for most of the game, so don't worry about it being there.
With the door open you'll be able to carry on exploring deeper into the town, and start to work out what's going on...
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for guides. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website.
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