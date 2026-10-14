Epic's bulletproof plan to outdo Steam: "We vibe coded the Epic Games Launcher"

News
By
Published

Epic claims it's now 1.8x faster than Steam on launcher startup

Tim Sweeney in a black jacket
(Image credit: Epic Games via YouTube)

Epic Games has retooled the Epic Games Store to feel less like molasses in an igloo, and the company says it's now "46% faster than Steam" thanks to the power of partially AI-generated code.

"We vibe coded the Epic Games Launcher to be faster than the other guy," Epic says in a recent Twitter post. Attached is a graph claiming that the EGS launcher now has a "cold start to store" time of 5.47 seconds, which is about 4.6 seconds faster than the 10.07 seconds recorded for Steam. It's unclear in what system environment these figures were measured.

The time it takes to "restore from system tray to library," meanwhile, is allegedly a whole 0.06 seconds faster than Steam. The Epic Games Store really did feel cumbersome to use, but when you're visualizing a 0.06 second gain, I fear you've lost the plot a bit.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

This overhaul will seemingly make good on promises Epic made at the start of the year, and this news follows the company's "huge pivot" into "maximum AI acceleration" across its business. This, itself, comes on the heels of an Unreal Engine 6 reveal that showed off a whole load of gen AI tools.

CEO Tim Sweeney insists "the aim isn't to do the same stuff with fewer people, but to enable everyone here to build MORE and BETTER stuff, and to bring the benefits to all teams using Unreal." Sweeney oversaw more than 1,000 layoffs at Epic earlier this year and blamed "downturn in Fortnite engagement."

The updated page for the Epic Games Store preview boasts of "a cleaner framework" and "faster startup and switching" across the board. Long-requested features like a "recent games" list will now be "easily available" in the launcher, Epic promises; a download hub centralizes games and downloads with live speeds, and figures like playtime and install date are displayed in the "activity feed."

Additionally, the EGS library now supports detailed and grid views, visualized search, collection groups, and is purportedly "30x faster."

"Is this bad boy faster? Yes," Epic adds. "Will it have some bugs? Yes. Do we want to hear about them? Hell yes."

Months ago, Epic enlisted the help of Blizzard's Battle.net lead to help get the Epic Games Store on track.

"My goal on PC isn't to topple Steam": Epic Games Store boss says beating Valve isn't the plan – just getting "enough market share on PC that you have to be here no matter what."

Austin Wood
Austin Wood
Senior writer

Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. I&#039;d wager it&#039;s not far off though
    1
    Rockstar still won't reveal the cost of GTA 6 development, but it's definitely not the previously rumored $1.5 billion
  2. 2
    New Mario Kart 8 patch stops Switch 2 players from being bombarded with more obstacles than their Switch 1 rivals
  3. 3
    Rockstar wins without doing anything as Cyberleek retreats after meme coin crashes – GTA 6 leaker says "the leeks stop here" as if the game's not out in a month
  4. 4
    5 biggest announcements from New York Comic Con 2026
  5. 5
    Kukirin Life codes (October 2026) for free Crates and Cash