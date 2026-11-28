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The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is officially returning for season 4, and showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay are thinking even farther ahead into the show's future.
"And there's a very clear plan for the rest. We know where we're heading. We even know what the last shot is," McKay told IGN. "There is some problem-solving we have yet to do, like how much of this? Or, how are we going to do that? But the garden of forking paths is narrow ahead. We know what we're doing next [season], and I think we have a pretty good idea what we're going to do the time after that. It does feel like we're over the hump, and it does feel like the destination is in sight.”
Season 3 focused on the forging of the One Ring, with Charlie Vickers' Sauron taking center stage. Jamie Campbell Bower also joined the season at Celeborn, and his tumultuous relationship with both Galadriel and Sauron absolutely sealed the deal for me. Vickers deserves an award for just the line delivery of, "She'll come to you, but she'll come for me" alone.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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