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During a conversation between Sauron and Pallando, the Dark Lord offered the Blue Wizard not only a Ring of Power, but a chance to lead all Men as the so-called 'Witch-king'. Not only is that a name familiar to Lord of the Rings fans, it's also a position that would cement him as one of Sauron's leading generals in his war against Numenor and the Elves.
Unfortunately for Sauron, Pallando heeded Gandalf's words that he should inspire good in the world, teaming up with his former friend to fight against – and slay – one of the Nazgnagôl aiding Sauron.
Pallando, though, perishes after combat – effectively ruling him out of ever taking up the mantle of the Witch-king.
So, what gives? And why would The Rings of Power introduce the concept before snatching it away so quickly?
There are a couple of obvious solutions to the identity of who will soon be behind the mask and igniting fear from across the lands.
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The first is the one The Rings of Power showrunners have been dangling in front of our faces all season: Theo, the boy turned bad – and one who remains at Sauron's side right until he kneeled in surrender. Sometimes obvious is good, and the arc of Theo being a boy from the Southlands radicalized by unfortunate circumstances is a powerful one.
But there's also the small chance Pallando could come back in another form. The Blue Wizard himself made the case for keeping Gandalf alive earlier on in the finale by saying how the Istar could resurrect him in another, more potent form. Might they – or Sauron – revive the wizard for another shot at being the Witch-king? With how quickly Tom Bombadil destroyed his Ring of Power, perhaps not.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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