The Rings of Power season 3 has finally revealed the identity of Theo's dad, and it's a sign of dark things to come

The Rings of Power season 3 has finally answered a huge question – who is Theo's dad?
The Southlander is the son of Bronwyn, who, before she died, was in a relationship with the Elf Arondir. However, the true identity of Theo's biological father has been unknown until now, and the answer only raises more questions.
Below, we've broken down exactly what we learn about Theo's father and what it means for him going forward. That means there are spoilers ahead for The Rings of Power season 3, episode 2, so turn back now if you're not up to date! If you're caught up, then head to the below for everything we learn about Theo's dad.
In the new season, Theo is drawn into the orbit of Sauron. The dark lord wants to enlist the youngster as one of his fearsome ring bearers, and Theo is forced to fight for his life against a group of others to earn the right. However, while Theo is grappling with the last survivor, Sauron spots the mysterious mark on the Southlander's arm and stops the fight by killing Theo's opponent.
This mark was given to him by the broken sword hilt back in season 1, which Theo was able to turn into a full sword by spilling his blood – and which ultimately was used as a key to form Mount Doom.
Sauron then conducts a ritual to allow Theo to talk to his father. Theo's father speaks his name in Black Speech (which isn't subtitled) and Sauron says: "Your father’s name is Fäldred. Son of Hammethreg." Interestingly, neither of these are names with any history in J.R.R. Tolkien's works.
He then asks Theo to speak to him, and Theo asks, "Who are you?" The flame replies with a word that isn't subtitled, but sounds a bit like Gorth Mundor. While we don't know for sure if "gorth" is what's being said without subtitles, it is a Sindarin word for "horror" in Tolkien's lore.
Sauron then explains: "It is a noble house of old, the sworn stewards of Mordor, blessed with certain powers. A heritage passed from father to son."
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He adds: "There is a reason you were drawn to that hilt, and it to you. Had your mother not hidden the truth, in time you might have ruled the Southlands." He tells Theo that, when his mother Bronwyn "found out what he was," she "murdered" his father.
We don't learn any more than that, but what we have learned ties Theo to a dark legacy, and suggests he'll be headed down an even grimmer path without Bronwyn or Arondir on hand to help him. That's especially worrying, since Sauron seems to have a ring picked out for Theo, too...
How this turns out, and what connection Theo's father truly had to Sauron, remains to be seen. Plus, we don't know what these "powers" are that Theo might have inherited. But, all of this is certainly a sign that Theo might find himself on the side of darkness this season.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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