New Rings of Power season 3 featurette teases the "history" between Gandalf and the Dark Wizard, and it could answer a burning Tolkien question

News
By
Published

New Rings of Power season 3 behind-the-scenes footage might just have revealed who the Blue Wizards are

Daniel Weyman as Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3
(Image credit: Prime Video)
0

Last season, The Rings of Power confirmed what many had suspected: the mysterious Stranger, played by Daniel Weyman, is Gandalf.

But there are still some magic-based mysteries left to crack, namely the identity of Ciaran Hinds' Dark Wizard and the history between the pair in Middle-earth and beyond.

Now, a new Rings of Power season 3 featurette has somewhat lifted the lid on the issue, as well as igniting fresh speculation about one of Tolkien's biggest unanswered lore questions: who are the Blue Wizards?

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

"They have a history, and it's got lost in the mists of time about who they are and what their mission is," Hinds said in the featurette, which you can see above.

There, Weyman mentions how Gandalf taps into the 'Dreamscape', an unknown force that appears to rekindle old memories of the pair standing on a mountain together. Their cloaks, too, take on a slightly bluish hue that should raise eyebrows from here to Gondor.

So, are they the Blue Wizards that fans have been waiting for? Tolkien once wrote of Morinehtar and Romestamo, a pair of wizards who were sent to the south and east of Middle-earth to counter Sauron's rise in the Second Age. Their actual identities remain under wraps, but it could just as easily be Gandalf and the Dark Wizard as forces for good.

To that end, Weyman identified Gandalf's key quest to start The Rings of Power season 3. He said, "It's going to start with, 'Win your old friend back.'"

That history, then, still burns bright and could tap into the sort of answers Middle-earth fans have been desperately searching for over decades.

The Rings of Power debuts on Prime Video on November 11.

For more, we have a round-up of the best shows on Prime Video.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. It won&#039;t feature known characters as the leads, either
    1
    Marvel's new TV show Zodiac will have a lower budget and hopefully run for multiple seasons
  2. 2
    Despite leading Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, it's Ocarina of Time that Eiji Aonuma comes back to
  3. 3
    VisionQuest episode 7 Easter eggs: All the Marvel references explained
  4. 4
    The Client has been unmasked in VisionQuest episode 7, but there are still more questions than answers
  5. 5
    VisionQuest star Paul Bettany is now playing two more characters in the MCU, and episode 7 introduces us to both