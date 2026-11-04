Marvel's new TV show Zodiac will have a lower budget and hopefully run for multiple seasons

Marvel TV is facing a reinvention, according to a new report. With VisionQuest coming to a conclusion next week, the third season of Daredevil: Born Again will be the only show out before Avengers: Secret Wars is released at the end of 2027, according to The Wrap.
Marvel will then start again with Zodiac, which is billed as a spy drama and due for a 2028 release. According to the publication, the studio is planning to give "the franchise a chance to reset."
New details about Zodiac were also revealed, which suggested that it will be a more modest show than the cinematic TV that the MCU has produced recently. According to The Wrap, the budget will be lower, allowing for "known characters and actors to appear in a supporting capacity." This also means that Marvel is hoping it might be able to run for multiple seasons as a result, something not many series have managed so far.
"'Save Daredevil' is great, but we also need 'hashtag Watch Daredevil'," he told The Brandon Davis Show. "The biggest leverage I have, and I say this all the time, is the actual viewership numbers. That's what people are looking for; that's where I get my power to be able to make something or not. I just want people to watch the show."
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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