Marvel's new TV show might be an Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. revival as Phil Coulson star Clark Gregg shares cryptic message

Marvel's new series Zodiac has been announced, and fans already have a theory that it's linked to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. This comes after Phil Coulson star Clark Gregg shared the announcement to his Instagram account, sparking rumors.
This was coupled with Marvel TV head Brad Winderbaum's comments on the new "spy thriller" at Marvel's New York Comic Con panel. "For anyone who knows the comics, if you look closely at this title design, you’ll see a few clues about where we’re going," he told audiences. "I can’t tell you anything else about it yet because it’s a secret. We're going to start casting it in a couple weeks"
Eagle-eyed fans have been pouring over the logo and think they've spotted the S.H.I.E.L.D. logo on the A. "This is definitely the SHIELD logo on the A right? Right?? AoS revival???," one user wrote on Reddit, while another replied: "With how other shows and movies have been bringing people back I wouldn't be surprised if they incorporated at least one character."
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The last time we saw Coulson was in the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. finale back in 2020. After his character was killed in The Avengers, he returned in the final season of that show as an android. It's not clear how he would be linked to this new series but as we know by now pretty much anything is possible in the MCU.
In the comics, Zodiac is a criminal organization where each member is named after a Zodiac sign. The most prolific is Scorpio, who is actually the brother of Nick Fury. There's lots of interesting directions Marvel could be going with this one, and it seems we'll find out more when the casting begins.
For more on the MCU, check out our guide to upcoming Marvel movies and shows as well as our breakdown of the Marvel timeline
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