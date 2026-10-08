Marvel Zodiac officially confirmed at New York Comic-Con: "It's a spy thriller"

Marvel might be cutting shows left and right, but it's now been confirmed that a brand new one is on the horizon, and it's the long-rumored spy series, Zodiac. As predicted, the show was announced at the NYCC Marvel Television panel today, and executive producer Brad Winderbaum had little to say, naturally keeping what's in store top secret. "It's a spy thriller. We start shooting in London this spring," he revealed.
Naturally, no matter how covert this new show might be operating, Winderbaum is prepared for some info to slip through the cracks. "I'm sure there's going to be lots of spoilers because we're going to start casting it in the next couple of weeks, and it is amazing. And if you're a fan of the comics, there is a lot hidden in that logo."
Eagle-eyed fans might notice the SHIELD logo in the 'A,' while the 'O' strangely resembles parts of Tony Stark's arc reactor. It's hard to say what that could mean, though. In the comics, the most prominent Zodiac was a masked villain who debuted in the 2009 Dark Reign event, causing chaos for Norman Osborn and later going toe-to-toe with Moon Knight. It's hard to say whether that character will connect to the upcoming show, but since Zodiac used heavy surveillance to mess with the Fist of Khonshu, he might fit into a story about spies and hidden-camera work.
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Expect more news on this in the coming months as names are pulled from the hat. For any other Marvel news, keep an eye on our New York Comic Con Marvel panel live blog.
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