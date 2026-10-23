Marvel's only TV show in development gets first story details, and fans think they tease an X-Men link

Marvel's only upcoming live-action TV show, Zodiac, has got its first details. The new series will be a spy-led story according to a new report.
Per Deadline, it will "follow a pair of spies who are chasing targets who have special abilities". It's also expected the show will arrive in 2028, beginning production in 2027 with Amit Cohen and Ron Leshem down to write.
The new update makes no mention of the S.H.I.E.L.D. connection, but fans have been excited by the update still. Posting on Reddit, several think that the special abilities they'll be hunting will be mutants, given the build-up to Marvel's X-Men movie.
"Hunting mutants," one predicted as another wrote: "more mutant shows is always exciting". A third commented: "So, basically, a big-budget Agents of Shield series. I'm positive the lead will be Nick Fury Jr."
Marvel has taken a new approach with its TV output over the last year. VisionQuest is currently airing, and Daredevil: Born Again season 3 will air next year. However, apart from that, this is the only live-action show on the horizon after Wonder Man season 2 was cancelled.
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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