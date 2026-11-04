VisionQuest episode 7 contains a big Black Panther Easter egg that ties up a loose end from Avengers: Infinity War

VisionQuest has been packed with Marvel Easter eggs, and the latest episode is no different. Titled 'Immolation', VisionQuest episode 7 ties up a loose end that dates back to Avengers: Infinity War, and explains where one of the most powerful weapons in the MCU has been all these years.
Warning: Spoilers for VisionQuest episode 7 follow.
During VisionQuest episode 7, Vision, Tommy, and cyborg Lisa travel to Paladin's hangar hideout, where he has all manner of weapons, vehicles, and ephemera stored. Among them is a peculiar alien weapon – none other than Corvus Glaive's glaive, last seen in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.
If you'll recall, it's the glaive that Vision is impaled with at the beginning of Infinity War, an injury that puts him on the back foot for the rest of the movie. Vision later repays the favor by impaling Corvus in the back with his own weapon during a three-way fight with Steve Rogers' Captain America.
The glaive is an extremely powerful weapon. From Infinity War, we know it can easily pierce Vision's Adamantium body, preventing him from phasing, and it can deflect energy blasts from the Mind Stone. We also see the Glaive shatter Proxima Midnight's spear when Cap briefly uses it during the fight in Scotland, plus Thanos uses it to execute Heimdall. In other words, the glaive is no ordinary weapon.
Following Corvus Glaive's death in the woods around Wakanda during the climax of Infinity War, it's never been explained what happened to his glaive. But thanks to VisionQuest, now we know: the Wakandans had it. "It was not easy to procure," Paladin says after leading Vision and Tommy to the glaive. "Needless to say, I’m burned with the Wakandan Monarchy now." Somehow, Paladin stole one of the most powerful weapons in the universe from under the noses of the Dora Milaje; now that's a One Shot we want to see.
Paladin says the glaive doubles as an 'alien battery', so Vision uses the glaive's juice to dive into his own subsystems, where he comes face to face with his digital forefathers, Jim Hammond and Phineas Horton. We don't see the glaive again after that, but can assume it stays in Paladin's possession.
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And if you're wondering: "Didn't Corvus Glaive have his glaive in Endgame?" This is technically correct: Corvus can be seen wielding his glaive during the final battle. But this is the 2014 version of the character, who travels to the future and is dusted by Tony Stark's snap, the glaive crumbling along with him.
I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
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