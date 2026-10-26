VisionQuest has forever changed the way you'll watch one Avengers: Infinity War moment

VisionQuest episode 4 will change the way you watch Avengers: Infinity War forever with its major Ultron revelation.
The following contains spoilers for the show, so turn back now if you're not up to date on Disney Plus!
In the episode, as Vision faces off against Jocasta, Ultron urges him to give up control and allow him to pilot the synthezoid body. Vision ultimately does, and Ultron deals with the situation in a way only the murder bot could – by tricking Jocasta into killing her own hostage.
Now that we know Vision preserved Ultron's code rather than killing him at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron, it's possible that, when Thanos reversed time to pry the Mind Stone out of Vision's head, Ultron might have been capable of taking the wheel then, too.
While it seems Ultron (and the other AIs) only came to life like this inside of White Vision's head, it's possible that the synthezoid might have had a way of handing over control to Ultron. And, it's likely Ultron would have been able to retaliate against Thanos in some way, which could have prevented the Blip entirely.
"Is it just me that thinks this moment Ultron was definitely screaming at Vision to let him take the wheel?" says one fan on Twitter.
Whether Ultron was actually capable of seizing control of Vision or not at that stage on the Marvel timeline is unknown – but we do know that he currently has control of Vision's body, and he has Tommy Shepherd, too. What happens next is anyone's guess, but it's bound to be chaotic.
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I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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