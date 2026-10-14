VisionQuest fans think Ultron is "the highlight" of the new MCU show

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VisionQuest fans are loving Ultron's return

James Spader in VisionQuest
(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

VisionQuest has finally landed on Disney Plus, and the first two episodes bring back James Spader's fearsome Ultron – only now, he has a human guise, and he lives inside of Vision's head (along with the rest of the MCU AIs).

Despite his new roommates, though, Ultron is still his villainous self, and MCU fans are loving seeing him again. The following contains spoilers for episode 1 and 2.

In the second episode of the series, Paladin the bounty hunter takes Vision's son, Tommy Shepherd, hostage. Ultron returns to the Ship of Theseus paradox from WandaVision to urge Vision to take action and save his son.

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"Did we just catch Ultron giving genuinely solid advice?!" says one fan on Reddit. "This show has been great so far but Ultron I think is the highlight. Really interesting to see how he has actually tried to learn from humanity during his imprisonment and I love all of his interactions with Vision, absolutely fantastic dialogue. I feel like it's practically a given that there's going to be a betrayal from Ultron down the road and I'm surprised by how much I actually wish it wouldn't come, by how much I hope Ultron could just be this mentor figure he's presenting himself as. In any case I hope he persists past this show, I think he's just too great of a villain to permanently cast aside."

"I could watch just eight straight hours of Vision and Ultron talking and I would love this show. We're going to get so many great quotes from this series, I can tell," agrees another fan.

"That Ship of Theseus revisit was perfect. Expanding on it to include the context and theme was so good," says another person. "Ultron is biding his time, I'm thinking his gambit is to eventually take over the body. He's certainly been studying humanity but I doubt that's a good thing."

"Really reminded me Ultron IS supposed to be a good guy. His actions are evil and the end result of him is being a big bad, but it all stems from the same 'save the Earth' mentality. Spader killing it as usual helps with the delivery too," says someone else.

"Spader is soooo good! love all the back and forth between him and Bettany!" is another fan's thoughts.

VisionQuest continues weekly on Disney Plus. For more, check out our spoiler-free VisionQuest review, or keep up to date with our VisionQuest release schedule.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

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