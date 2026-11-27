Most VPN companies offer advanced tiers, which get you extra tools and features compared to the basic VPN-only plan. If you just want a way to change your location, you might not consider subscribing for these extras, but now you don't need to spend any more money.
As part of its Black Friday sales, Surfshark has reduced the monthly cost of its middling Surfshark One plan down to the price of its lowest Surfshark Starter. In effect, that lets you enjoy all the extra features like an antivirus, scam protection and data leak monitoring, without the extra cost.
The Surfshark Starter plan is also discounted by $0.50, which means you're paying $1.99 per month for the two year span. That tier gets you access to a VPN, data masking and an ad blocker, with tools like the antivirus, data leak monitoring and scam protection just n the One tier.
Are the extra tools of a premium VPN worth it?
If you're signing up for a VPN just so you can check out what's on Netflix somewhere else, you might not think extra features are worth the extra $0.30 per month. And Surfshark Starter, with its ad blocker and data masking, already makes for a solid proposition.
But there are some tools worth paying for, and many would consider that data leak protection is one of them. This feature, included in the One plan, alerts you when your personal information is featured in a data leak from a big company. Many services exist just for this reason, like Incogni and Have I Been Pwned. They keep you off scammers' or phishers' lists.
This is important for people who (as we're all guilty of) often sign up for mailing lists, make accounts on any ecommerce website, and otherwise spread their personal information online. The tool scans for your emails, passwords, IDs or credit card details, so you know if your data has been leaked.
If you're worried about data privacy, it's really handy, and would be well worth the small amount extra you're paying for Surfshark One. Though if this isn't a concern, perhaps the Surfshark Starter discount is better.
If you want to know how Proton VPN stacks up, we have a round-up of the best VPNs for gaming that includes speed tests.
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Tom Bedford is a contributor who's been writing about tech, gaming and entertainment for over 7 years. He was on the team at TechRadar and WhattoWatch, two of GamesRadar's sister brands, before becoming a freelance writer in late 2025.
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