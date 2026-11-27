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Joe Russo says he's ready to adapt House of M for the big screen, should the opportunity ever arise.
"I mean, they dabbled in it [with Avengers: Doomsday], but there's certainly a more robust interpretation of House Of M [X-Men/Avengers crossover series from 2005] that could be done," Joe Russo told SFX magazine when asked if there are any other Marvel comics that he and Anthony would like to get their hands on. "There's quite a number of really great stories from over the years. But I'd say that, especially with the X-Men emerging over the next year or two, that's certainly a story that could be built towards, or elements of that story."
House of M, written by Brian Michael Bendis, sees the Scarlet Witch craft a new reality where mutants are the dominant species and Magneto is their leader. The world at large is led by the royal House of Magnus, which consists of Magneto, Pietro aka Quicksilver, Wanda, Tommy and Billy Maximoff, and Polaris... who is Pietro and Wanda's half-sister.
Keep in mind that Magneto was Wanda's father in the original Marvel canon, though this was later retconned. Because the MCU is going much younger with the X-Men, i.e. casting a 40-year-old Christopher Abbott to play Charles Xavier. We can assume that whoever plays Magneto will also skew younger, and that the MCU will stick with the Wanda/Magneto retcon.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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