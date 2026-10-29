Marvel fans want to see "a proper redemption arc" for Ultron in VisionQuest, but debate whether it's a good idea

The latest Marvel TV show, VisionQuest, has brought back the villainous Ultron – and fans want to see him redeemed.
That might come as a shock after Age of Ultron, but the show has turned Ultron into a reluctant father figure for Vision (and grandpa figure for Tommy Shepherd), which means we're seeing brand new sides to the murder bot.
"Genuinely rooting for a proper redemption arc ending for Ultron that lets him continue to live," posted one fan on Reddit, which sparked a discussion.
"If this show doesn't close with Ultron at the Louvre, we riot," says someone else, with another saying: "Lmao imagine Ultron surviving everything just to end up spending eternity appreciating fine art in Paris. The Avengers would be out there fighting cosmic threats while he's arguing with tourists about Renaissance paintings. That's honestly the retirement arc he deserves."
"I do kind of feel like it's heading toward a redemption arc – not a full 'I'm a good guy now' arc, but I think he'll be the one to stop Jocasta. I don't think he'll survive the series though," speculates someone else.
"I realised he was going to be a reluctant hero when Jocasta showed him the nanobot and his reaction was 'You want to put strings on them.' Ultron might be a lot of things but I don't know if this version would really want to put strings on anyone. It would feel very in character for him to just oppose that anyway," thinks another person.
"It seems to be building toward a moment when Ultron redeems himself by turning against Jocasta to save Vision, Tommy, or both," says someone else.
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"We're heading that way. He saved Tommy by affection for his kind," thinks another fan.
But, not everyone agrees: "NO!!! I feel like it would be HUGE mistake giving Ultron out all characters an redemption arc (especially in this age) Not every villain needs a redemption arc."
"I strongly disagree. I want Ultron to still exist but not a redemption arc. He is one of the few characters that should remain evil, I love him as a recurrent antagonist," says another fan.
"Nah I need more Ultron let him escape but this time he's much quieter and more sinister about what he does. He knows better than to immediately cause an Avengers level threat. He also knows a lot more about how Avengers think and act, thanks to being roommates with one. I don't think we should get an Avengers Age of Ultron 2, but it would be cool to see him do some crazy shit down the line," thinks another person.
"I sure don't want to see him as a hero, though. An enduring antagonist who is mostly evil but who doesn't want humanity extinct anymore, now that I can get behind," said one person.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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